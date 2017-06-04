UK PM May calls for beefed up terror response after London attack

Others hid behind tables and inside bathrooms or attempted to flee.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” Trump said. French and Australian nationals have been confirmed by their respective governments as among those affected.

National Crime Agency director general Lynne Owens said: “First and foremost our thoughts have to be with the family and friends of everyone killed or injured in last night’s horrific attack”. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said: “The response from London should be to be fearless, be calm, carry on, but also do not let this derail our democracy”.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there has not yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.

In another tweet on Saturday, Trump said “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

In terms of their planning and execution, the recent attacks are not connected. May also chaired a government’s emergency Cobra meeting on Sunday after which she issued a statement outside Downing Street in London.

Ariana Grande, the USA singer whose May 22 concert in Manchester, England was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 116, tweeted “Praying for London” after Saturday’s attacks.

Justin Trudeau called news of the attack on London Bridge and nearby Borough market “awful” in a tweet Saturday night.

The van swerved into oncoming lanes before hitting a bus stop and coming to a stop, Roberts said.

The commissioner said: “Our understanding is that there were three people involved in the attack”.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside the restaurant. He estimated 100 people were on the bridge at the time, fewer than earlier in the night because it was getting late.

“I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening”, he said. “GOD BLESS!” – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.

Another witness said a masked man entered the nearby El Pastor restaurant and slashed a woman in the side with a knife. After a brief pause, the men continued down the street, at which point Applebee and a colleague pulled down the shutters.

Police activity spread throughout the Borough Market area. “Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a veh. Armed police came in.

“But the last thing we need is people overreacting or beginning to take out their frustrations on other people in other communities or in their own communities”.

People talk to police officers at a cordon as they tried to find their way back to where they were staying after an attack in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Reuters television pictures showed dozens of emergency vehicles in the area around London Bridge.

No details have been released about the suspects, who were shot dead within minutes by police, and detectives are still investigating whether they acted alone.

Campaigning was first halted following the terror attack at Manchester Arena, when a lone suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande. And the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday.