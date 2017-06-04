UK PM May’s election landslide in doubt as poll lead slips

The poll of 599 architects, students and architectural technologists revealed that almost 35 per cent meant to vote for Labour on 8 June, compared with just 22 per cent for the Conservatives.

Meanwhile, spread betting firm IG said May’s performance in the “debate” and the party’s bumbling and humbling u-turn over social care had seen clients become “more bullish” on Labour’s chances in the June 8 election.

The news came after a string of opinion polls show a narrowing lead for May’s Conservatives, shaking the confidence among investors that May would easily win a majority in a national election on June 8.

A poll conducted by Survation for ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme showed May’s lead had dropped to 6 percentage points from 9 points a week ago and 18 points two weeks ago.

The inquiry cited unrepresentative sampling with over-representation of Labour voters and under-representation of Tories as contributing to the polling failures.

That’s because so numerous Tories’ seats are relatively safe – Labour would need a big swing in its direction to claim the number of those it would need to win an overall majority. ICM, for example, calculates its figures on an assumption that younger people will be less likely to vote than older, and less affluent people are less likely to vote than the wealthy.

“I have the plan for the Brexit negotiations but I’ve also got a plan to build a stronger and more prosperous Britain and I’m confident we can do that because I believe in Britain and I believe in the British people”.

The seat range for the Tories is 274 to 345, with the central estimate being 310 seats – down from the 330 they had before the snap election campaign.

The newspaper, which publishes YouGov’s regular opinion polls, said the new election model was based on voting intention data collected over the past week which put support for the Conservatives at 42 per cent with Labour on 38 per cent, a narrower gap than any recent polls. Tony Blair won his landslide in 1997 with 43 percent of the vote.

An average lead of nine points suggests the Tories are still on course for a big win – is that right?

And what about Labour winning an overall majority?

Survation data point to a majority of 32 for May.

That is because markets initially pencilled in an increased Conservative majority – strengthening the Prime Minister’s hand politically as she prepares for Brexit negotiations.