UK PM May’s lead narrows slightly to 12 points: ICM poll

YouGov’s first constituency-by-constituency estimate of the election results predicts that the Conservative Party could lose 20 seats and Labour could gain nearly 30 in the election. Five of the six see a majority of at least 40 seats in the 650-member House of Commons.

Some also take the view that a big majority would allow her to make compromises with Brussels, in contrast to a hardline approach to date that has prioritised issues like immigration and trade over access to Europe’s lucrative single market.

The inquiry cited unrepresentative sampling with over-representation of Labour voters and under-representation of Tories as contributing to the polling failures.

Others pointed out that YouGov has a mixed track record. Pollsters expect fewer young, poor voters to show up and more older richer ones, helping the Conservatives.

What could influence the vote on June 8? That compares with just 17 in the last parliament and would boost her power base as she prepares for Brexit.

“The current pricing is for a majority of more than 100, so I think the knee-jerk reaction to one of 50-100 (seats) would be lower”.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives could lose seats in next week’s general election, leaving Britain with a hung parliament, according to a surprise projection published yesterday.

In the strongest signal yet that the election is much closer than previously thought, May’s lead has collapsed from 24 points since she surprised both rivals and financial markets on April 18 by calling the election.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May (R) listens to a question from a member of the audience during a question and answer session during a general election campaign rally at Cross Manufacturing in Bath, south-west England, on May 31, 2017.

“The pound has managed to hold up fairly well despite another poll showing a narrow lead for the Conservative Party, as the focus returns to the United Kingdom economy”, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a note.

Solid manufacturing data released yesterday helped provide a lift to the pound and stocks, as markets today look to the latest construction data for clues over how Britain’s economy is faring.

“To the extent to which this cautious, value-chasing long sterling position has been caused by the prospect of … a higher Tory majority – this investment premise is now fading”, said Petr Krpata, currency strategist with ING in London. “We are still expecting the majority to be north of 70 and quite possibly north of 100”.