UK Police: Concert for Manchester bombing victims to go ahead

One Love Manchester will take place at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford venue and will raise money for victims of the May 22 attack at a Grande concert in the same city.

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese sent his sympathy to those affected by the London attack and said: “The people of Manchester have shown incredible togetherness and resolve in the aftermath of the recent attack on our city and this, I’m sure, will be demonstrated once again at tonight’s One Love Manchester concert“.

Other performers will include Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Niall Horan.

The increased security comes a day after a series of terror attacks in London that killed seven people and hurt close to 50 people.

Grande’s management answered doubts on Twitter, just hours before the concert.

Scooter continued: “We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly”. Armed police will also attend.

DEFIANT youngsters have started queuing for the One Love Manchester tribute concert hours after terror attack at London Bridge.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan of the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that they were taking added security measures in the wake of the London attacks and that the threat level remains at severe.

Fans have already starting arriving at the Old Trafford Cricket ground ahead of the gig. Additional checks will be done on bags, and the public is urged to leave them at home.

Grande surprised young fans injured in last month’s attack with a visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Friday.

Tasha Hough also shared photos of Jaden and Grande on social media. She was shaking, she said, ‘oh, I think I might need to go the toilet, I just don’t want to do, I’m really nervous.’ She (Ariana) was brilliant.

“Ariana brought everyone a sunflower and a teddy bear”, Lauren Thorpe told CNN.

The bombing claimed the lives of 22 and left dozens more injured.

