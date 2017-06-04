UK police search property in Manchester attack investigation

The new CCTV images come after the mother of eight-year-old victim Saffie Roussos, from Leyland, Lancashire, was said to be now “aware of the situation”.

The sophisticated planning and execution of the attack initially led British authorities to believe that the assailant, Salman Abedi, had the support of a larger terrorist cell.

Early morning raids were carried out at a house in Manchester, along with searches carried out in Chester and Shoreham-by-Sea, on the south coast of England.

On Tuesday, British police have said that the Manchester concert bomber was not known to the controversial Prevent anti-radicalisation programme.

The man who allegedly detonated a bomb inside a crowded concert hall in Manchester, England last week purchased most of the parts used to construct the explosive device himself and appears to have done so alone, according to United Kingdom investigators.

Seven children were among 22 people killed when he blew himself up at a pop concert at the Manchester Arena in northwest England on May 22.

The force has urged people to contact them immediately if they spot the blue case.

Although detectives have no reason to believe the bag contains anything risky, they are warning the public not to approach it, and instead call 999 immediately.

He said Abedi may have had the blue suitcase with him when he visited the Wilmslow Road area and the Manchester city center in the days before the blast.

Greater Manchester Police said they had no knowledge of Salman Abedi’s terror intentions.

Host Mike Sweeney asked him: “Just to clarify, the reports you have got were to do with behaviour that was more associated with criminal behaviour rather than reports about his viewpoints being extremist?”

Abedi, a 22-year-old British-born man of Libyan descent, allegedly detonated a device minutes after American singer Ariana Grande finished performing at Manchester Arena on May 22.

None of the men arrested had been charged with a crime yet and police have up to 14 days in which to do so under special anti-terrorism laws. All are being held on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act.

GMP chief constable Ian Hopkins said Abedi appeared on police logs in 2012, when “he would have been 16 or 17”, for what he described as a “relatively minor” criminal record.

Abedi’s father and his younger brother have been arrested by counterterrorist forces, while his elder brother Ismail, 23, was arrested in Manchester following the attack.

It has been reported that MI5 has launched two urgent inquiries into whether it missed the danger posed by Abedi, 22, amid allegations it was warned of his deadly aspirations.