UK poll: Labour neck-and-neck with Tories

Mr Corbyn swung the election’s focus onto the importance of tackling the “grossly imbalanced” economy, rather than the themes of leadership and Brexit favoured by the Tories.

“Prime Minister May’s overall majority now hangs in the balance based on our most recent data”, Survation founder Damian Lyons Lowe told Reuters.

Next up to face the audience was Mr Corbyn who was swiftly challenged over his views on Trident, his views on the IRA and whether the Labour manifesto was “a realistic wish list” or “just a letter to Santa Claus?”

Yet as voting day looms, those fears are looking less and less likely.

As the polls suggest, the country does appear to be divided with strong support for the Labour party from bettors in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Brighton and Nottingham. Currently, the Tories have 330 seats and Labour has 229; the rest go to the SNP, the Liberal Democrats, and other smaller parties.

“Realistically no one thinks Theresa May will not be Prime Minister, or that she will not have the majority she needs”. First, what could have happened to make Britons rethink their opinion of Corbyn, previously derided as “unelectable” by his critics?

Betfair’s latest odds, which are determined by customer betting patterns, show the Conservatives heavily backed to win the most seats, and a majority.

However, in a further blow to the Conservatives on Friday, one of its candidates who beat leading Brexit figure Nigel Farage in the 2015 parliamentary election, was charged with breaking expenses rules during that campaign.

She has seen her party’s lead whittled away by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour but the Tories are still 11 points clear, according to the exclusive ICM poll for The Sun on Sunday.

May has said she wants a bigger majority in parliament to strengthen her hand as she goes into negotiations with the rest of the European Union about Britain’s exit from the bloc.

But things weren’t so simple. Her attempts to stay on message, no matter what, led to criticism that her campaign lacked any substance.

There were problems with the substance, too.

Mrs May then faced more heath care questions when confronted by mental health patients who told her they had lost benefits due to failing Work Capability Assessments. May’s fiscal agenda, including plans to balance the budget by the middle of the next decade through a continuation of existing austerity policy, would also be opposed by rival parties.

May defended her failure to set out additional details, even though the policy is blamed for reducing the Conservatives’ lead in the polls in the past fortnight.

At the same time, Corbyn has been able to portray himself as an anti-establishment underdog, proffering populist spending increases, and he has largely avoided major mistakes.

A nurse, who said she had seen a real terms cut in her pay over the past seven years, asked the Prime Minister why she was not investing in the NHS amid heckling from other guests.

There is a catch, however.

At the Brighton Festival, yesterday (Thursday 1 June), he praised Jeremy Corbyn for going “to the grassroots” to transform his party ahead of the UK General Election on 8 June. They governed together until 2015.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May stands with nursery owner Tom Horsfield during an election campaign visit to Horsfields Nursery in Silkstone, South Yorkshire, Britain, June 3, 2017.