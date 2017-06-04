UK Prime Minister Theresa May calls for internet regulations following London attacks

A Canadian national is among the seven people who were killed by three attackers who drove a van at pedestrians and stabbed others in the London Bridge area of London, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday. The three attackers were shot dead by police.

Mr Rowley said 36 people were being treated in hospital for various injuries, a number of them “extremely serious”.

The carnage began around 10 p.m. local time when police and witnesses said a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

Richard Angell, who was in a restaurant, said he looked out, “and opposite there’s a guy who is throwing a table at somebody and it’s very unclear about what is happening and it turns out to be a heroic guy who saw what was happening and just bombarded these awful cowardly people with stuff”.

The president also conflated the London attack with debate that flares up periodically in the United States when guns – sometimes military-grade weapons – are used in mass shootings. The three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, police and witnesses said.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said a member of the public also received a gunshot wound in the hail of bullets from the eight officers.

In total, the marauding attack lasted approximately eight minutes, according to police, who shot dead all three known suspects at the scene.

The men were wearing what appeared to be canisters attached to their bodies. One of them was shown in a photograph lying on the ground outside the Wheatsheaf pub.

He said he immediately thought of his neighbour but could not confirm if it was definitely the same man as the attacker in the picture was face down.

He said May and Corbyn “will both say they are not playing politics with this, but they both are”.

The police said the vests were later established to be hoaxes. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions.

The PM also detailed the latest account of Saturday’s attacks on London Bridge and nearby tourist hotspot Borough Market.

The major political parties suspended campaigning in the country’s general election for the day, but Prime Minister Theresa May said the vote would take place as scheduled on Thursday, because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

Witness Gerard Vowls told The Guardian newspaper that he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge as the assault developed.

London’s Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation. Two weeks ago, a suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Britain raised its terror threat to the highest level of “critical” and deployed troops on the streets on May 23, a day after the Manchester suicide attack.

“The critical level went up because in Manchester the police had to be absolutely sure that there was no additional material – explosives – out there that could mean there might be a follow-up attack”, British Home secretary Amber Rudd told ITV.