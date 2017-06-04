UK’s May and Corbyn questioned by public on TV show

“He’s a knob”, he said. It was clearly meant to win a large majority by exploiting Labour’s weak position, and thus steamroll opposition to her vision of Brexit. It has come to be castigated as the “dementia tax” and would affect the 65-years and over who are basically Conservative Party supporters.

May said she spoke to Trump by phone “and told him that the UK believes in the Paris agreement and that we didn’t want the United States to leave the Paris agreement”. “But Ukip’s too weak”, he said.

Labour has slashed the Conservative’s lead in polling over recent weeks, following the publication of both party’s manifestos. There were once 20 pits in the area, along with a successful textile industry. As I wrote when it started, this election has been a contest between parties that are offering extremist versions of what they used to be. Unemployment is low, but so are wages and educational attainment.

It is for these undecided voters that Gina Miller launched her “Best for Britain” initiative within hours of May taking the country by surprise in April by announcing a snap election.

Tory strategists are clear that in the final days of the campaign, if they can return the debate to a straight choice between May and Corbyn as the best person to negotiate Brexit, she will win comfortably. He’s just toxic around here.

But Jeremy Corbyn has shown he doesn’t have a plan for Brexit.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said voting Conservative in the General Election on Thursday was “the only way” people could be sure income tax would not go up.

Some, like 45-year-old Tom Glover, are planning to vote for the centrist Liberal Democrats-a minor opposition party that is very pro-European. “I don’t approve of any terrorism of any sort, any terrorist act of any sort”, he said.

The Conservative campaign in Ashfield is invisible, with no posters, yard signs or canvassers.

But when the entire campaign was focused on Theresa May the individual rather than on the Conservative Party, its strengths and its prominent personalities, it became a May event that now may not happen as the campaign team had planned. He said he wanted an education system which offered opportunities. However, opinion polls in Britain have had a relatively poor track record recently, raising expectations that this election could again spring a surprise.

While I was talking to Harvey outside the pound shop, his friend David Prince, another ex-miner, rolled up on his mobility scooter. She also urged constituencies to vote and persuade their friends to hit the ballots in order to escape mess entailed by a coalition government.

“He’s a nutter, he is”.

May had previously consistently ruled out a mid-term election – there was no demand for it from the opposition or the people, the next election was in 2020 and there was no economic or other crisis.

Around the corner, Colleen Mulligan was doing brisk business selling handbags and purses at a market stall.

“She won’t take care of the pensioners and she wants to take your house to pay for care”.

Mr Corbyn was also quizzed over whether the pledges outlined in his manifesto were realistic as audience member Jack Rouse challenging him with the comment “last time Labour was in government they left a note at the Chancellor’s office saying “We’ve no money left”.

At the start of campaigning a number of polls gave the Conservatives nearly double the vote share compared to Labour – indicating a landslide victory that would have significantly strengthened Prime Minister Theresa May’s working majority in the House of Commons.