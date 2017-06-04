UK’s May sees lead slip further, still set for majority – Opinium poll

When Britain’s June 8 snap election was announced just a few weeks ago, the outcome seemed a done deal.

Like Sanders, who defied predictions by winning popular support, “Corbyn won the the leadership of his party (and fought off a second challenge a year later) by winning huge grassroots support from party members”.

“I am trying to remember if there was ever a worse Conservative election campaign than this current dog’s breakfast”, says Rod Liddle in The Spectator.

Yet as voting day looms, those fears are looking less and less likely. Following the referendum result that saw a majority of the younger section of the population vote to remain, the 2017 General Election appears to have galvanised the youth movement more than any other vote in recent history. When her successors drifted too far to the right, it created an opening for Tony Blair’s New Labour to define the politics of the early 2000s.

Meanwhile a separate YouGov model based on different data estimated the Conservatives would win 317 seats, nine short of an overall majority of 326 seats.

This unexpected scenario has prompted two big questions to hang over British politics for the past week or so. Wouldn’t it make more sense to have both sides heard and represented at the negotiations?

Campaigning in West Yorkshire, Prime Minister Theresa May declined to be drawn on his comments, saying only it was their “firm intention” to reduce taxes for ordinary families. “I would love to have stood but part of the agreement with Darren was that we would step back from campaigning to avoid splitting the vote”.

“It’s not that there isn’t the money, it’s that there isn’t the priority from this Government to fully fund our public services and more importantly to give a pay rise to our public servants in the NHS and elsewhere in the public sector”.

Accused by one questioner of calling the election to advance her own political interests, Ms May said she “had the balls” to call an election because of Brexit.

But things weren’t so simple.

Mr Gwynne added: “I think what we’ve seen is they have now ditched the mantra strong and stable, she is weak and wobbly, she won’t debate head to head with Jeremy Corbyn – this is an election she called and she’s tried to hide away from the public and from scrutiny”. Her attempts to stay on message, no matter what, led to criticism that her campaign lacked any substance. Channel 4’s Michael Crick asked May during a tense question-and-answer session with journalists this week.

If there is, some polls might underestimate Labour support.

Theresa May remains voters’ preferred choice for prime minister although her personal rating is down six points on 50%.

At the same time, Corbyn has been able to portray himself as an anti-establishment underdog, proffering populist spending increases, and he has largely avoided major mistakes.

There is a catch, however. They governed together until 2015. Given how wrong United Kingdom pollsters were in both the 2015 general election and the Brexit referendum past year, it’s no longer inconceivable that May’s Tories will end up losing seats in the House of Commons next week, rather than building on their majority, as May had hoped when she gambled on a snap election six weeks ago.

So pro and anti-Corbyn camps think it is likely that he will improve on Ed Miliband’s share of the vote in 2015.

The Guardian also noted that YouGov’s poll had “an electrifying and ultimately erroneous lead” for the yes campaign for the Scottish independence referendum.

“From the pollsters’ point of view this is an experimental election”, Wells wrote.

How did we get from the main parties having nothing to say on the European Union, to everyone talking about Brexit, in the space of a week? It would actually mean the Tory vote is eight points higher than the 36.9% achieved by David Cameron in 2015 (Labour’s vote is ten points up on 2015).

There is less than a week to go until the general election and Theresa May’s Conservatives have been losing ground in the latest polls. It’s a big gamble. “Until we get proportional representation, progressives need to vote smart in their constituency to back the candidate who has the best chance of unseating the Conservatives“.