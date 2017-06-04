UK’s Rudd says London attackers probably “radical Islamist terrorists”

‘We cannot and must not pretend things can continue as they are.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

For many in London, Saturday’s attack will be a grim reminder of the events on Westminster Bridge on March 22, when Khalid Masood drove a vehicle into pedestrians, killing four and injuring 50, before stabbing a police officer to death at the entrance to parliament.

Witnesses at the Elliot restaurant in Borough Market described seeing large groups of people running up the street – as it became apparent an attack was underway. Traffic was suspended; police and ambulances were moving in the opposite direction.

Others offered free places to stay or to arrange rides for people who were stranded after the attack, reports The Telegraph, noting that the response mirrors the outpouring of support after Manchester.

The prime minister said attacks are now inspired “by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

President Trump tweeted: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”.

The US embassy in London tweeted: “Please avoid the area and monitor local news/@metpoliceuk for updates”.

The terrorists are not connected in their networks but they were “bound together by the single ideology of Islamist extremism which preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism”, she said.

She said the series of attacks represented a perversion of Islam and that Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy needed to be reviewed, adding: “It is time to say enough is enough”.

Thirdly, she called for more action in the United Kingdom saying that that there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

“We believe three people were involved, but we still have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that”, he said.

Forensic officers work on London Bridge on Sunday morning. Police said the event would go ahead as planned though security would be increased. For London, there is – again – the challenge of not allowing terrorism to change one of the world’s great cities.

Applebee turned and saw three men wearing belts or vests with packets around the belly.

Ben said the man walked away boldly with another person, and went towards the Southwark Tavern.

“I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening”, he said.

President Trump warned after a deadly attack in London that terrorism will “only get worse” if officials don’t “get down to the business of security for our own people” and end political correctness.

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?

Theresa May has warned that Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat terror attacks in the wake of the London Bridge atrocity.

Heavily armed police officers converged on the busy section of the city last night after terrified witnesses said a white van plowed into a crowd of pedestrians as they crossed London Bridge.

There are four French nationals among the injured, and May has reportedly spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron today. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrian.

A total of 48 people were injured in the attack, and three suspects were shot dead by police.