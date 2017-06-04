Ukip refuse to suspend campaigning in wake of London attack

The suspects were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made. The party suspended national campaigning Sunday because of the attack.

The attacks in Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge were not connected in terms of planning and execution, Mrs May said.

Pamela said that her hotel was located in Southwark, but that when she arrived they were told to evacuate the building by police.

“People of course will make their own decisions about what they do or don’t do”.

“I spun the cab round, I was about to ram one of them, but he side-stepped and three police officers came running towards them with their batons drawn”.

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives”.

“It was really scary”, he said.

Police, who were swiftly on the scene, urged many – on buses or on the street – to run from the scene, and also entered bars and restaurants, ordering people to bend low as they sought to establish if further attackers were in the area. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent. Overnight, she said: “Our thoughts are with those who caught up in these awful events”. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts. “But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change”. “We appreciate your cooperation and patience and look forward to seeing all of you starting on Monday evening for what promises to be another outstanding IDX”.

It is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg.

French President Emmanuel Macron said French citizens were among the casualties, but did not provide specifics.

His administration asked the Supreme Court last week to immediately reinstate his proposed ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent his condolences.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told reporters that seven members of the public have died, in addition to the three suspects who used a van to attack people on London Bridge then stabbed others in the almost Borough Market Saturday night.

Prime Minister Theresa May described the attack as “dreadful”, and Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn described the incidents as “brutal and shocking”.

They were heard shouting “This is for Allah” as they attacked people.

In a picture he took, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him.

It is the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months following the vehicle and knife attack in Westminster in March, which left five people dead, and the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago, in which 22 people were killed.

He stabbed a police officer to death before being shot dead by a ministerial bodyguard.

Romanian chef Florin Morariu, who works in the Bread Ahead bakery, said he saw people running, and some fainting, and then two people approach another and “began to stick the knife in. and then I froze and I didn’t know what to do”.

Several police vans swooped on the scene after witnesses describe a van mounting the pavement on the bridge, with some police officers describing the scene as a “terror attack”.

“Northern Ireland will stand with the people of London“. “He stabbed another man in the back, and then he ran out of the restaurant”.

The fight could not be won through military intervention alone, she said, adding that there was a need to defend pluralistic British values that were superior to anything offered by the “preachers of hate”.

“This is a fast moving investigation”, May said.