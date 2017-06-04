UN Security Council adds sanctions against North Korea

Liu Jieyi, China’s ambassador to the United Nations, said the adoption of the resolution has sent out a unified message that the global community is against the DPRK’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development programs.

Security Council on Friday agreed to add more individuals and entities of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to its sanctions list in response to the country’s repeated ballistic launches.

Though US military exercises in the Korean peninsula have been controversial in the global community, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley urged security council members to enforce the new sanctions.

The United States has presented a draft UN Security Council resolution Thursday that would hit North Korea over with new sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, diplomats said.”The adventurism of Pyongyang is not something that should provide us with a pretext for the increase of military activity in the region, much less for the implementation of plans of using force”, he said.Upon arriving in Singapore, Mattis scheduled meetings Friday with Singaporean and Asian officials.

“We’re working diplomatically, economically, we’re trying to exhaust all possible alternatives to avert this race for a nuclear weapon in violation of. the United Nations’ restrictions on North Korea’s activities”, he said.

“Sanctions are not a goal in itself but as long as DPRK doesn’t stop its behavior, we’ll have no other choice than reinforcing the pressure on the regime”, Permanent Representative of France to the UN Fancois Delattre told reporters Friday. “We consider it urgent”, he added.

“Safronkov named the controversial American anti-missile THAAD system as destabilizing factor” in the region and called on the US and South Korea to reconsider recent military exercises.

Diplomats said it appeared China was still only likely to consider additional strong new United Nations sanctions measures, such as an oil embargo, a ban on Pyongyang’s airline or tougher economic sanctions, if North Korea conducted a long-range missile launch or another nuclear test.

“On May 29, the USA imperialists committed a grave military provocation by letting a formation of infamous B-1B nuclear strategic bombers fly over south Korea once again to stage a nuclear bomb dropping drill”, said a statement from North Korea’s state-run media outlet KCNA. An interceptor launched from coastal California soared over the Pacific on Tuesday, scoring what officials called a direct hit on a target missile fired from a Pacific test range.

Payne, Inada and Mattis met in the wake of a series of ballistic missile tests by North Korea in recent weeks, with the most recent, the ninth of the year, taking place Monday.

Mr Mattis also used the Shangri-La Dialogue to reiterate his call for worldwide co-operation against violent Islamic extremist groups, such as Islamic State, which he said were trying to gain ground in south-east Asia. An Australian questioner asked, in light of Trump’s abandonment of an worldwide trade deal known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and his withdrawal from the Paris climate deal, “why should we not fret that we are present at the destruction of” a global rules-based order? “Like it or not, we’re part of the world”.

Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand.

Share with Us – We’d love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, and smart, constructive criticism.