It comes as police hunting the terror network behind the Manchester Arena bombing stopped passing information to counterparts across the Atlantic because of repeated leaks.

May left for Brussels amid bitter complaints from British police and other security forces about leaks of sensitive material related to the investigation by US officials.

Britain’s official terror threat level has also been raised to “critical”, the highest level, late on Tuesday. Though his neighbors tell NPR they did not know him well, some of them recall an incident in which a local resident complained to police several years ago that members of the Abedi family had shown signs of radicalization.

Earlier, two men were arrested by counter-terror police in Greater Manchester in connection with the attack, bringing the number in United Kingdom custody to eight.

Their announcement followed publication of a New York Times piece titled “Found at the Scene in Manchester: Shrapnel, a Backpack and a Battery”, showing images allegedly from the scene of the attack, including shrapnel, the alleged backpack used and a detonator.

Authorities identified the suicide bomber in the deadly blast at a Manchester, England, concert, but it’s not yet clear whether the Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for the blast is valid.

Another brother of Abedi and Abedi’s father, who both live in Libya, have also been detained.

Authorities in Britain have become increasingly angered by U.S. leaks from the investigation, including the bomber’s name on Tuesday and the photos of blood-stained fragments from the bomb on Wednesday.

Abedi worshipped at a mosque in a leafy Manchester suburb popular with students.

The name of the man arrested in the early hours Friday and those of the seven others in custody were not released.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will tell Donald Trump that intelligence shared with the U.S. “must remain secure”.

It was apparently returned when he said he wanted to go on a pilgrimage to Mecca. This confirmation was stamped by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Abedi’s father, Ramadan Abedi, and brother, Hashim, are the two arrests in Libya.

A Turkish official told The Associated Press that the 22-year-old suspect travelled through Istanbul and Duesseldorf on his way to Britain.

The alleged bomber flew to Manchester from Dusseldorf airport just days before he launched his attack at the concert arena, according to a report first published in the German “Focus” magazine.

Officials say soldiers will be deployed to places like Buckingham Palace, 10 Downing Street and Parliament.

The BBC reported that security services thought the bomb was too sophisticated for Abedi to have built by himself.