United Kingdom election: Brexit is back

While sterling has weakened against the dollar as the election race tightens, it still remains about 3 cents above where it was trading at the start of the campaign on April 18. Half said they were dissatisfied.

Jasper Lawler, senior market analyst at London Capital Group, believes a hung parliament would be worse for the market than an outright win by Labour in the general election. As far as I’m aware, mindlessly repeating “strong and stable leadership” does not build homes or feed families, and there’s not a doubt in my mind that another Conservative government will only make the manifold problems the United Kingdom faces worse.

While both Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party’s ratings have improved, according to the Opinium research, the Tories have 43 percent of the vote, while Labour has 37 percent.

Speaking at the Hay literary festival in Wales, Johnson said: “It is just wonderful how things have gone since that interview“. The Conservatives are committed to a complete break with the EU.

Our “combined probabilistic estimate”, in which we take the sum of each party’s win chances in all the seats in which it is standing, the model gives the Conservatives 355 seats (down from 396 last week), or a potential majority of 60. Firstly to convert European Union law into British law, and then to form new post-Brexit policy on issues like immigration and tax. Four showed her lead narrowing, one showed her lead unchanged and one, ORB, showed it widening to 9 points from six.

The new poll showed support for the Conservatives at 42 percent, down one point from the previous YouGov/Sunday Times poll, while Labour was on 38 percent, up two points.

The original policy does not appear to have been popular, 59.8% of people who responded to the survey said they did not support the original uncapped plan, that would have seen anyone who required social care, either in their own home or in residential care, have to use any assets over £100,000 to pay.

Labour’s position has improved to such a degree over the last two weeks, however, that it is now outpolling the Conservatives among higher turnout demographics such as middle aged women.

In contrast ComRes has the Tories up one on 47% and Labour also up one on 35%. “Now that gap has closed to 45-44”.

“What people will know when they go to vote on Thursday is that it is the Conservative Party that always has been, is and always will be a low-tax party”. All the political prognosticators assumed the Tories would wipe the floor with Corbyn and perhaps even hand Labour its weakest numbers in the House of Commons since the days of Margaret Thatcher. “In other words, they have switched sides”.

Jeremy Corbyn is promising to create a million good-quality jobs if he wins the General Election next week.

‘They’ve got different people sounding off, whether it’s on immigration, which is David Davis, whether it is on tax, which is Sir Michael Fallon.