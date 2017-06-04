United Kingdom election pauses, for second time, after London attack

Assailants struck the heart of London on Saturday night.

She called for a global effort to “regulate cyberspace”, something that is likely to prove hard, and said that the London attack was not connected to a suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester, England, last month that killed 22 people.

Police officers pursued and shot dead three attackers within eight minutes of the first emergency call, London police said.

In the article, Khan had also said: “I want to be reassured that every single agency and individual involved in protecting our city has the resources and expertise they need to respond in the event that London is attacked”.

Seven people have been killed and at least 48 injured in a London terrorist attack Saturday night – less than two weeks after a suicide bombing in Manchester and one day before a charity concert is slated to take place for the victims of that attack.

According to neighbours, the attacker had lived there for about three years and was married with two children. The driver then fatally stabbed a police officer at the gates of Parliament.

“As terrorism breeds terrorism and perpetrators are inspired to attack, not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training, and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

May spoke defiantly about protecting Britain’s democracy – and vowed the election would go ahead as planned – after the violence turned a balmy summer night in an area packed with revelers into a scene of bloodshed and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee. I’ve said hello in passing more than 50/60 occasions.

She said it was a fast-moving investigation and her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these terrible events”.

The white van then continued to drive to Borough Market.

At least four police vans were stationed behind a cordon outside the Elizabeth Fry flats in King’s Road.

Forty-eight people are being treated in several hospitals across London, and many have life-threatening conditions. Then the police came in and told us to run.

“We must come together, we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our enemies”. “At the time I didn’t think anything of it”.

He said he and others threw whatever objects they could find – including bottles, glasses and chairs – at the attackers in a futile attempt to stop the rampage. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions. “We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach global agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement (in German): “Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination”.

The president then tweeted: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the criticism of Trump’s tweets. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU.

Trump slams Sadiq Khan for asking citizens not to panic after London terror attacks. Trump chided Khan for attempting to calm the public by assuring that there was “no need to be alarmed”. As President Trump said: “WE ARE WITH YOU”.

Earlier, Trump offered USA help to Britain and promoted his controversial travel ban as an extra level of security for Americans.