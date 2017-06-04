United Kingdom election to go ahead on June 8 despite London attack

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents officers in London, said there were “barely words to describe” the bravery of all officers, armed and unarmed, who responded to last night’s incident.

A photographer for AFP news agency showed images of police leading away women with Islamic veils covering their faces.

Witnesses described hearing shots as police arrested several people in connection with the London Bridge terror attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May said it was a potential act of terrorism and the Metropolitan Police force said it had declared the attacks as “terrorist incidents”.

“We have a very large investigation ongoing, and we will be seeking to establish whether anyone else was working with or assisting in any way or helping in the planning of this attack”, she said.

Britain suffered its third major extremist attack in three months on Saturday night when three men using a van and knives killed seven people in a busy area of London.

Police have cordoned a block of flats in the area. The Prime Minister said introducing new rules for cyberspace would “deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online” and that technology firms were not now doing enough.

Flags in Downing Street and elsewhere in central London were flying at half-mast.

“There was a auto with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said. Raids are going on elsewhere in the city. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!”, Trump tweeted. The individual is being treated in hospital and is not in a critical condition, Rowley said. Eight officers fired a total of 50 rounds at the attackers, police said. The attackers, wielding blades and knives, ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market, a well-known fruit and vegetable market that’s also home to popular restaurants and pubs.

They were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, which police later confirmed were fake. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

On Sunday morning, Trump again took to Twitter with a series of messages that took aim at political correctness, the call in the United States for tougher gun laws and Khan, the London mayor.

The driver then drove from London Bridge to Borough Market, at which point the suspects left the vehicle.

“The terrorist crimes of London reaffirm the urgent need for concerted global efforts to counter extremism and terrorism in all its forms, and innocent civilians pay the price for these terrorist crimes”, the foreign ministry said.

The sequence of attacks has at times overshadowed the election.

“Paramedics had [those injured] on their sides”.

“It is time to say ‘enough is enough.’ Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would”, May said. Later today I will chair a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Committee. London Bridge and the adjacent train station, as well as nearby Borough subway station, were still closed.

Harrowing photos have emerged showing the three attackers lying dead in the streets after their bloody killing spree was ended when they were gunned down by cops.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. It was subsequently dropped to ‘severe, ‘ meaning an attack was still likely but not imminent.

They were heard shouting “This is for Allah” as they attacked people. Another couple down in London for the weekend told us they were staying in a hotel under the Shard and had phoned in to be told that it was under lock down – no-one was allowed in or out – and they didn’t know what to do.