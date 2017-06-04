United Kingdom parties suspend election campaign after London attack

Mr. Trump offered his condolences and said the USA would support Britian.

“It is clear to me that the courage of those people during and following the attack was extraordinary”.

In a picture he took, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has praised the swift response of the emergency services to the terror attack at London Bridge, saying “fewer people have died” due to their actions. “U.S. citizens in the area should heed direction from local authorities and maintain security awareness. We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge”, a spokesman for the ruling centre-right party told AFP. Sam Dastyari was eating at a restaurant near London Bridge during the attack. “Just awful. Whole city in lockdown”, he tweeted Saturday.

The London Bridge area remains cordoned off and London Bridge station remains closed. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.

Mrs May’s office said she would chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee this evening. The ruling Conservative party announced that it was suspending its campaign following the attack just days before the polls on June 8 involving a van and three terror suspects, who were shot dead by Metropolitan Police armed officers. They did not say if officers fired the shots. Police further said armed officers were responding to a third incident in the Vauxhall area.

Police said the three men were shot by a police armed response team within eight minutes of receiving the first call at 10:08 pm (2108 GMT). White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump has also been briefed on the situation.

Emergency responders on the scene on London Bridge.

Mrs May warned that Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat terror attacks.

The London Ambulance Service said: “We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries”. “Some of them were coming by auto, some of them were running. The traffic was stopped”. British police said they were dealing with “incidents” on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians. “A couple seconds later, about three police vans flew past. One of the officers jumped out and started attending to the guy on the floor”.

Will Haven, managing editor of The Spectator in London, told Sky he “certainly saw people who looked like they’d been run over”.

BBC reporter Holly Jones was at the bridge when the incident happened, and was told by an injured French woman that she did not know where the two people who had been with her were.

A State Department spokesperson said US officials are closely monitoring the incidents in London.

Prime Minister Bill English: “New Zealand’s thoughts are with the victims of today’s attack, along with their families and friends”.

Chancellor Angela Merkel: “Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination”, she said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.