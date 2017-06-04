United Kingdom parties suspend election campaign after terror attack

London Ambulance Service said more than 80 medics attended the scene in south London and the injured have been taken to several hospitals.

Police said seven people were killed and more than 40 others were wounded, some critically, before officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

Five people, including a police officer, were killed and more than 50 others were injured in the terror attack on March 22.

The ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that a “soldier of the caliphate” carried out the atrocity in Westminster. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks.

A spokesperson for Ms May’s Conservative Party said that national campaigning for the upcoming national election had been suspended on Sunday.

A white van hit several pedestrians on London Bridge last night before apparently crashing into railings, the BBC report.

A witness who gave his name as Jamie was in a restaurant near London Bridge and told the Press Association: We heard a fight and everyone got up and everyone rushed out of the restaurant and we heard a massive, massive bang.

Transport for London said the bridge has been closed in both directions due to a “major police incident“.

The attacks were considered by the Metropolitan Police force as “terrorist incidents”.

He added: “I know it’s a silly thing to do but I was just trying to save people’s lives”.

One of them, Neal Tate, said he saw two or three young men in their 20s being detained on Borough High Street when he was on his way home.

“We were in an Uber (taxi) going towards London Bridge and suddenly we saw people running”.

Britain’s national parliamentary election on Thursday should not be postponed following an attack in London that killed six people late on Saturday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a tweet that the incidents at London Bridge and at Borough Market were being investigated as terrorist attacks. “Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving”, one witness, Mark Roberts, told CNN.

A separate stabbing incident in Vauxhall was found to be unrelated.

Prime Minister Theresa May described Saturday night’s as “dreadful” and will chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee later.

Police said three suspects were shot at the scene, but investigations will determine whether they had support or were part of a larger network The proximity of the attacks and the timing seem to suggest they were coordinated, but police have not confirmed that. “We stand with the British people at this time”, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

In a tweet, President Trump offered United States assistance and expressed condolences to the victims in London.