United Kingdom police make 9th arrest over Manchester terror attack, election campaigning resumes

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday she would raise the issue of leaks from a probe into the Manchester terror attack that have infuriated British authorities with their U.S. counterparts.

A suicide bomber detonated an improvised device near one of Manchester Arena’s exits following Grande’s sold-out show Monday night, killing 22 and leaving more than 60 injured. The explosion occurred at the end of the concert.

The pictures included the remains of the suspected bomb, the rucksack worn by the suicide bomber and showed bloodstains amid the wreckage.

“This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorized disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter-terrorism investigation”, a National Counter Terrorism Policing spokesman said in a statement.

British news website The Independent also reported bomb-making materials which could be primed for imminent attacks had been found in the raids following the Manchester bombing.

All the previous arrests in the case were made in and around Manchester in north-west England where the bombing occurred.

Grande tweeted after the bombing she was “broken” by the attack by British-born Salman Abedi that was claimed by Islamic State.

Another sibling, 18-year-old brother Hashim, and Abedi’s father were arrested in Tripoli on Wednesday.

A fifth man who was carrying a suspect package was then detained in Wigan, northwest of the city.

Prime Minister Theresa May has warned of another attack.

Britain views the United States as its most important defence and security ally, and the two countries also share intelligence as part of the “Five Eyes” network which also includes Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The authorities have raised the threat level in the nation from “severe” to a “critical” level.