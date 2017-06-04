United Kingdom police says Manchester attacker bought bomb parts himself

Police have arrested at least 16 people in an investigation that continues more than seven days after the attack in a packed concert hall filled with children and young people.

CCTV images capture Abedi wandering along Wilmslow Road with a blue suitcase. No further details about any of the arrests have been released.Hopkins confirmed on Thursday that eight men remain in custody and a woman who was arrested yesterday has been released.”My heart, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones”, she wrote in the statement shared on her Instagram and Twitter.

The Manchester Evening News (MEN) is reporting the Manchester Central Mosque in Rusholme, close to Abedi’s former neighbourhood of Fallowfield, is refusing to have any part in the interrment of the bomber’s body.

“We need your help as we piece together what happened in the lead-up to the attack and if Abedi was helped by anyone”.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything risky, but would ask people to be cautious”.

Although detectives have no reason to believe the bag contains anything unsafe, they are warning the public not to approach it, and instead call 999 immediately.

City officials said they will do “everything in their power” to stop Abedi, 22, from being buried, cremated or laid to rest in Manchester, according to the Daily Mail.

Calling the scale of the investigation “enormous”, Jackson said there are more than 7,000 entries listed on the counterterrorism unit’s lines of inquiry. We have nearly 300 pieces of digital equipment, including phones, which we are working through and hundreds of witnesses to contact and take statements from.

They released new pictures of him in a bid to find out more about his movements, and to find out if he had any of the components before he left the United Kingdom for Libya.

‘We have made a lot of progress in this with the use of CCTV and have received some really helpful calls from the public.

“With specialist support, we have also had a good understanding of the likely component parts of the bomb and where these came from”, Jackson said.

Mr Jackson said it was “vital” to ensure that Abedi had not been part of a “wider network” and that this could not yet be ruled out.

“We are still working to track the movements of Salman Abedi and have already released a number of images of him, in the hope that they will jog people’s memories”.

And on Wednesday night, a 21-year-old man who was arrested in Nuneaton, in the West Midlands, was released without charge.