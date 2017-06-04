United Kingdom police seek information about Manchester attacker’s suitcase

MI5, the SAS and the police are now racing against time to bust a “terror network” believed to be sprawling through Manchester.

Bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people and himself in Monday’s bombing after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

And today a fresh image of Salman Abedi was released by Greater Manchester Police in a bid to track the final movements of Abedi.

So far, the police have arrested 14 people in connection with the Manchester bombing.

Two internal inquiries have been launched by the agency, The Guardian newspaper said.

The bank holiday raids followed a flurry of police activity in Manchester over the weekend, with the arrest of a 25-year-old man in Old Trafford and a 19-year-old man in Gorton.

“The intelligence services are still collecting information about (Abedi) and about the people around him”, Rudd said. “We shouldn’t rush to make any conclusions at this stage”.

The bombing was the latest in a series of IS-claimed attacks in Europe that have coincided with a US-led offensive against the jihadist group in Syria and Iraq.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Saturday the country’s threat level was lowered from “critical” to “severe”.

POLICE IN MANCHESTER have released a new CCTV image of the Manchester Arena bomber carrying a suitcase, one week after 22 people died at a pop concert.

It means that soldiers deployed to bolster security will stand down on Monday night as an attack is no longer considered imminent.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that MI5 had been warned earlier this year by America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation that Abedi was planning an attack in Britain.

Abedi’s elder brother Ismail is among the suspects being held in Britain, and a younger brother and Abedi’s father have been detained in Libya.

“The review will look at what was known about Abedi, what decisions were made about the intelligence and what, if anything, could have been done differently”, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“From midnight on Monday, there will be a well-planned and gradual withdrawal of members of the armed forces, who will return to normal duties”, she said.

“I believe we can get them to be more successful in working with us to find a way of getting some of that information”. Totaling 22 dead, it’s the deadliest terrorist attack in the United Kingdom since London bombings in 2005.

There has been no official statements from Britain’s secret services about the investigations.

‘This is a different item than the one he used in the attack.

The BBC said MI5 was alerted at least three times to the “extremist views” of Abedi, a 22-year-old who grew up in Manchester in a family of immigrants from Libya.

A total of 1,000 people are now pursuing more than 1,500 leads in the investigation.