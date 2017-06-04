United Kingdom poll: Labour neck-and-neck with Tories

While her hardline Brexit strategy is opposed by all other major parties, Britain has already started the clock ticking on leaving the bloc by triggering a two-year negotiation period with Brussels.

The original policy does not appear to have been popular, 59.8% of people who responded to the survey said they did not support the original uncapped plan, that would have seen anyone who required social care, either in their own home or in residential care, have to use any assets over £100,000 to pay.

In a two-part BBC Question Time broadcast last night the Prime Minister defended her decision to call a vote and denied that her campaign was an exercise in hiding from the electorate.

Complaints poured in, however, because in the full footage Corbyn goes on to say: “No, I think what you have to say is all bombing has to be condemned and you have to bring about a peace process”. It was something of a novelty when a US-style live television debate was held before the 2010 elections – many enjoyed it, while others carped at the Americanisation of British politics.

In another key exchange, Mrs May said she didn’t know whether North Korea receives funding from the UK’s foreign aid budget.

Corbyn argues that May’s policy plans would create “war between generations”.

In a fractious exchange on the UK’s Trident nuclear deterrent, the Labour leader was heckled for saying: “People tell me that the most effective use of it is not to use it because it’s there”.

“I would view the idea of having to use a nuclear weapon as something that was resulting in a failure in the whole world’s diplomatic system”, he said.

Jeremy Corbyn’s refusal to say he would push the nuclear button was “really spine-chilling”, Boris Johnson has claimed.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pounced on the opportunity to tar his opponent by association with Europe’s bogeyman Friday. “I think it’s a shame the Prime Minister hasn’t taken part in a debate”. Encouraged by EU scapegoating from politicians and the media, voters were willing to take a gamble that leaving the European project would allow the United Kingdom to “take back control” and therefore solve these problems.

One questioner asked how he could expect the British people to vote him into office when he had “sat down and supported” the IRA and Hamas.

The Labour leader attacked Mrs May for failing to sign a joint letter with leaders of Germany, France and Italy condemning President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the USA out of the Paris Accord on climate change.

“I utterly deplore Donald Trump’s decision”, he said.

Her mind has been made up, though. They’re the ones who ask you to work harder for less pay while they laugh all the way to the bank.

Betting on this year’s General Election as a whole has been a lot more popular compared to what we saw in 2015 and Oddschecker have witnessed nearly twice as more people coming to the site this time round compared to a couple of years ago.

As for those further afield, the Labour party is a lot more popular bet with people living in Ireland, USA and Germany, whereas countries such as Australia, Spain and France are lapping up the shorter odds available for the Tories.