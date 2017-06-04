United Kingdom polls to go ahead on Jun 8; May condemns Islamist extremism

Six people were killed and police shot and killed three suspects, police said early Sunday local time.

“The officer is now being treated in a central London hospital and his family are with him while he receives treatment”. “We’ve been told by the police what to do”, Stembridge said. She refused to comment on the identity of the assailants. Australia said two of its citizens were caught up in it and one of them was in hospital. “The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes”, he said.

Ms May said the increasing threat of terror attacks meant things can not continue as they are and the strategy for dealing with terrorism needs to be reviewed.

British police say they have arrested 12 people in east London over the attack in the London Bridge area.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. I think he’s dead”, a witness told the Sun Online.

She will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee on Sunday, No 10 said.

First, she said, the attackers “are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism”.

“He praised the heroic response of police and other first responders and offered the full support of the United States Government in investigating and bringing those responsible for these heinous acts to justice”, the White House said in a statement after the phone call between the two leaders on Saturday.

“We would ask the public to remain calm, vigilant and alert, and to report any suspicious behaviour to the police on 0800 789 321”.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement”, he told Sky News, adding “it did not look like an accident” and saying it was clear that police “thought they were responding to something far more serious than a road traffic accident”.

Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed many have received “life-threatening” injuries.

There are four French nationals among the injured, and May has reportedly spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron today.

Similar attacks, in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris, have been carried out by terrorists over the past two years.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

He said: “The three people literally started kicking them, punching them, and took out knives”.

“I can’t tell you what they were screaming but they seemed to hesitate when they saw we were slightly organised”, Stembridge told HuffPost UK.

This is, as we all know, the third terrorist attack Britain has experienced in the last three months.

“I was just walking past Borough Market, and I saw loads of people start running”, Simon Thompson told NBC News. Masood was shot dead by police.

France is still under a state of emergency after a string of Islamic extremist attacks.

Saturday night’s attack on London Bridge, which left 6 killed and dozens injured, came just days ahead of the election. ISIS claimed responsibility but that claim can not be verified. A charity concert for victims of the Manchester attack, featuring Grande and other stars, is due to be held in the northwest English city on Sunday. Police say the investigation is progressing rapidly.