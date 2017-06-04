United Kingdom says Assange will be arrested if he leaves Ecuador’s embassy

“Today is an important victory for me and for the United Nations human rights system”, Assange said in an address on the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London.

Assange feared that if he were extradited to Sweden to face the rape allegations, he would have subsequently been handed over to American authorities, where he would likely face more serious charges related to the publication of sensitive materials on his site, WikiLeaks.

“Director of Public Prosecution Marianne Ny has today chose to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape by Julian Assange“, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement released on Friday.

“So we won’t make any statements on the issue of guilt”, the Swedish prosecution claims. “I do not forgive or forget”, Assange, 45, said in a tweet.

The United Nations has decried the unfair treatment of Assange, declaring that he was being arbitrarily detained and that his human rights were violated.

He pledged that WikiLeaks will continue distributing material about the activities of the Central Intelligence Agency in the United States and will “accelerate” its publications.

Long said “Ecuador welcomes the decision to drop the charges”, recalling that Swedish prosecutors questioned Assange in the embassy in November. It has been an expensive standoff: Assange’s first three-year stay in the Ecuadorean embassy alone cost the British taxpayers £11.1 million ($14.4 million).

Similarly, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May appeared to distance herself from any lingering diplomatic complications, remarking that any decision about Assange will be an operational matter for the police.

Assange has been living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012. Now the United States, CIA’s Director (Mike) Pompeo and the USA attorney general have said that I and other WikiLeaks staff have no rights, we have no First Amendment rights, and that my arrest and the arrest of our other staff is a priority.

He feared being extradited to the United States if sent to Sweden.

However, police in London say they are still obliged to arrest Assange as he still faces the lesser charge of failing to surrender to court.

Despite that, British police said they would still arrest Assange if he tried to leave the embassy.

WikiLeaks founder also voiced hope for “dialogue” with British and USA authorities over his future.

Representing Assange, lawyer Per E. Samuelson proclaimed it a “day of victory” for the WikiLeaks founder. “The threats toward me, my staff and WikiLeaks will not be tolerated”.

The Wikileaks founder also said that although “today was an important victory”, “the road is far from over”, while “the proper war is just commencing”.