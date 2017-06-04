United Nations concerned over cholera outbreak’s quick spread in Yemen

The attack killed and injured a number of people at the facility in the Sa’ada Province, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported, citing the province’s health authority.

Cappelaere reported seeing children severly afflicted by the illness, including infants weighing less than two kilos, battling for life in the hospitals he visited. Malnourished children are especially susceptible.

The impoverished Arab country in the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula has been locked in a civil war since 2015.

Due to shortages in medical supplies caused by blockades and sieges by both Saudi-led military coalition – backing President Abd Rabbo Mansoor Hadi – and Houthi militants, hospitals that are still functioning are struggling to cope.

“Yemen has one of the world’s highest number of acutely malnourished children”.

Attempts at ceasefire have all failed so far on the back of repeated Saudi violations.

The UN children’s agency UNICEF, says cholera is spreading quickly in war-ravaged Yemen, with an estimated 3 000 to 5 000 new cases every day.

With about 70,000 cholera cases reported in just over one month with almost 600 fatalities in Yemen, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned that an already dire situation for children is turning into a disaster.

Two senior United Nations officials on Tuesday warned of the spread of cholera and malnutrition in Yemen, where millions of civilians have been caught in a two-year-old civil war.

“It is sad today, but we hope the cholera outbreak will be the turning point in turning people’s attention to Yemen”, he said. “Cholera is not going to be stopped by any border”.