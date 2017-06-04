United Nations imposes fresh sanctions on officials in North Korea

Mattis is mindful of emerging threats in Asia, starting with North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons and missiles with sufficient range to deliver nuclear strikes on US territory.

As tensions have increased between Pyongyang and Washington, the USA has been pressing China to rein in Kim Jong Un’s nuclear programme.

“I believe that if China and the United States can ensure no conflict, as well as maintain mutual respect, cooperation and trust, it will contribute greatly to security in the Asia Pacific and the world”, Lt Gen He Lei, the head of Beijing’s delegation, told reporters. Those tests include a missile capable of reaching “the USA mainland and Pacific operation region” – according to North Korea’s state news agency, at least. “We can not and will not accept unilateral coercive changes to the status quo”, he said.

“That enduring commitment is based on strategic interests and on shared values”, said James Mattis, speaking at an annual Asian security conference in Singapore.

Mattis sought to ease concerns for allies in the Asia-Pacific, saying the region was a priority and the primary effort was alliance building.

The UN Security Council yesterday expanded targeted sanctions against North Korea after its repeated missile tests, adopting the first such resolution agreed by the United States and China since Trump took office.

“While competition between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies, is bound to occur, conflict is not inevitable”, Mattis said. In a question-and-answer session with his audience of national security experts from across the globe, Mattis was asked whether the USA might attack the North pre-emptively and without warning South Korea in advance.

“We want to stop this”.

“We will take further steps to protect the USA homeland”, he said, describing the USA commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan as “ironclad”.

“For me, the troubling thing is I don’t know what the strategic plan of the United States is”, Cohen added.

The statement comes after the United Nations extended sanctions against North Korea over its repeated missile tests.

On Tuesday, the US Air Force successfully carried out the first live-fire test of its Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, intercepting an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) target over the Pacific Ocean.

“On May 30, the United States imperialists conducted a test simulating the interception of an intercontinental ballistic missile by our republic [the DPRK] at the Vandenberg base in California, which is a risky military provocation”, the statement said, Sputnik reported.

Mr Mattis also used the Shangri-La Dialogue to reiterate his call for global co-operation against violent Islamic extremist groups, such as Islamic State, which he said were trying to gain ground in south-east Asia.

Speaking at the 16th Asia Security Summit, which is commonly referred to as the Shangri-La Dialogue and organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a London-based think tank, Mattis reaffirmed the US commitment to Asia, and fended off concerns that the USA plans to withdraw from its regional leadership role.

The issue arose briefly during questions from his audience, but Mattis did not address it directly.

“There’s going to be fresh approaches taken” to various issues by Trump, Mattis said, while making it clear that he personally believes the USA needs to avoid isolationist tendencies.

Mattis paraphrased former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, after a participant asked whether or not the world was witnessing the “destruction” of a rules-based order founded by the U.S. in the wake of World War II.