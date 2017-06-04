US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says US efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will continue despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

China, now the world’s largest polluter, has emerged as Europe’s unlikely partner in this and other areas – underlining Trump’s isolation on many issues.

Failure to live up to these so-called “procedural instruments” in the next four years could see the U.S. in breach of global law, according to Michael Wara, an environmental law professor at Stanford University. They can do whatever they want for 13 years. “Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement“.

China’s annual steel output is nearly double the EU’s total production and Western governments say Chinese steel exports have caused a global steel crisis. Think of it: India can double their coal production. That reality presented challenges for President Obama when he tried to push the country away from coal-fired power plants as red states challenged his Clean Power Plan in court.

The US President’s decision drew strong reactions from various quarters.

“A rogue United States can cause more damage inside. than outside of the agreement“, said Luke Kemp, a climate policy lecturer at the Australian National University.

He also referenced Trump’s recent visit to Brussels, during which Trump pushed the Montenegrin prime minister aside to get to the front of a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation photo op.

Trump’s announcement on Thursday that he would take the United States out of the Paris accord, saying the agreement would undermine the USA economy and cost jobs, drew anger and condemnation from world leaders and heads of industry.

The liberal hypocrites Trump railed against in private were among the most distraught with his decision to withdraw from the Paris accord.

Jeff Immelt, chief executive officer of US conglomerate General Electric, tweeted: “Climate change is real”.

” “America First” policies are threatening our strategic interests and eroding our moral standing in the world”, Panetta said in a statement.

Within minutes of his announcement, President Obama released a statement criticizing the decision: “Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and business will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got”.

A dozen large companies, including oil major BP, agrochemical giant DuPont, Google, Intel and Microsoft, have urged Trump to remain in the deal.

Trump’s decision leaves him more alienated than ever, isolated on the world stage and increasingly embattled at home.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called Trump’s move “reckless and regressive”.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, Trump said.

“The fight against climate change, and all the research, innovation and technological progress it will bring, will continue, with or without the US”, Tusk said. We find the problems, but we are working on them.