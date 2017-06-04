United States environmental agency chief says humans contribute to global warming

“This decision can’t and won’t stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet”, she said. The agreement signed by 195 countries in Paris in December 2015 has been ratified by 147 countries so far.

Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe also expressed interest in joining the new pact.

“We have nothing to be apologetic about as a country”, Pruitt told reporters at a White House media briefing.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the two sides were able to narrow their differences over China’s overcapacity on steel and its bid for market economy status but suggested no consensus has been reached.

Merkel said the announcement by Trump was “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly”.

USA mayors also voiced their criticism of Trump’s decision, vowing to recommit to local efforts to curb climate change.

Republican politicians and representatives of the coal industry cheered Trump’s action.

Responding to President Donald Trump’s announcement to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, Guterres said he is “deeply convinced” that states, cities, the business community and civil society will remain engaged, “will bet on the green economy, because the green economy is the good economy, it is the economy of the future”.

“I think it’s important that everyone recognizes that the United States has a terrific record of reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions”.

Specific targets haven’t been set for each state.

California, New York and Washington, three of the states in the Climate Alliance, represent more than one-fifth of U.S. gross domestic product and account for at least 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, their governors said. At home, Brown is battling to reauthorize a cap-and-trade program that expires in 2020, a key piece of his political legacy.

USA billionaire, philanthropist and UN envoy for climate change Michael Bloomberg pledged $15 million to support the agreement’s coordinating agency if necessary – the sum it stands to lose should the United States refuse to pay its share.

Washington state is also moving ahead with capping carbon emissions and requiring power plants and oil refineries to reduce emissions over time.

The joint agreement between China and the European Union came just a day after Trump provoked worldwide disappointment and anger by announcing plans to withdraw from the Paris pact, which curbs fossil-fuel production.

Trump’s rebuke of the agreement signed by 195 nations in 2015 deepened a trans-Atlantic rift laid bare during a recent NATO summit meeting in Brussels and a Group of 7 meeting in Italy, when the US president lectured other leaders on trade, climate and military spending. Trump promised during his campaign to bring back coal mining jobs.