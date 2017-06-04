“They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia. even in America, Latin America”, Putin said.

In an interview set to air Sunday, Russia President Vladimir Putin told NBC’s Megyn Kelly that hackers that could have influenced the usa presidential election might not have come from his home country.

“Now we can blame it all on him and American imperialism”, Putin said, laughing, while addressing reporters in St Petersburg.

“What fingerprints? Hoof prints? Experts in information technology can invent anything”.

United States intelligence officials have determined Russian operatives and government officials orchestrated a broad hacking and misinformation campaign meant to damage the Democratic Party and help Trump win the 2016 presidential election. “A stupid man who can’t do anything right would blame everything on the Jews”.

In March, then-FBI Director James Comey revealed to the House Intelligence Committee that the FBI was probing whether anyone associated with Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was involved in the Russian hacking.

“It was true information, was it so important who leaked it?” he said. They should have apologized to the people before stepping down and promise that such mistakes would never happen again.

“I think (Putin) didn’t really understand what was going on with Trump”, said Dmitry Oreshkin, a Russian political scientist and Kremlin critic. “It’s harmful, hurting worldwide relations, the global economy, security and the fight against terror”.

The Kremlin strongman launched a blistering attack on accusations he said were baseless that Moscow was behind a hacking and influence campaign aimed at getting Donald Trump elected.

“The problem isn’t us, the problem is inside USA politics”, he said.

Trump frequently tweets that the Russia investigation is “fake news” and said in a television interview he fired Comey because “this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story”.

He added that while watching the USA campaign unfold, he would sometimes think Mr Trump was going “over the top”. 2015, Putin Says Russia needs to create open, free, predictable conditions so it would be profitable to invest in Russia.

While participating in a panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin compared the U.S.’ repeated claims that Russians tried to interfere in the presidential election to anti-Semitism. Trump has similarly accused Democrats of politicizing congressional and federal investigations into the interference.

“What else the ambassador is supposed to do?”

Asked specifically if Kislyak had agreed with members of Trump’s team on lifting anti-Russian sanctions, Putin denied that any such deal was made. “There were no agreements. We didn’t even start negotiations”.

Putin on Friday also echoed a popular talking point of Trump’s, that investigations into ties with Russian Federation is a fake story put forth by Democrats bitter they lost the election. 2010, Medvedev Says Russia needs an investment boom, calls the creation of a comfortable environment for investors a key priority.

The Russian president praised Trump as “a straightforward person, a frank person” and noted that while some see Trump’s lack of political background as a disadvantage, he sees it as beneficial because “he has a fresh set of eyes”.