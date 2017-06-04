United States military tests ballistic missile interceptor in California amid North Korea threat

The US now has a credible deterrent against intercontinental ballistic missiles, the head of the US Missile Defense Agency said, following the first live-fire successful test of an interceptor against a mock-up ICBM target over the Pacific Ocean.

In the test, the Pentagon’s Missile Defence Agency launched an interceptor rocket from an underground silo at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

On Monday, North Korea fired a SCUD missile into the Sea of Japan, reaching into Japan’s “Exclusive Economic Zone,” meaning that the test missile could have posed a danger to ships and other maritime activities off of Japan’s coastline, though no damage was reported.

“This was one of the biggest tests this company has had in a very long time and to have it be a 100 percent success was really very rewarding for a large number of our workforce”, Orbital ATK Vice President Terry Feehan said.

In response, the Pentagon launched a successful test of its own…of an interceptor missile.

On Tuesday, Pyongyang said Washington was seeking to unleash a nuclear war, and accused it of sending atomic bombers close to its territory following the latest missile test. More tests were planned in coming years to advance US defense capabilities, he said.Syring said the ICBM targeted in the test was representative of potential missiles that could be fielded by North Korea or Iran. Previously, the system had only hit its target in nine out of 17 attempts, and it had only been tested against shorter-ranged missiles, prior to Tuesday’s test. While the original goal of the program was to build a network of ground-based and space-based systems to shield the country from a massive intercontinental ballistic missile attack, Reagan’s successors have scaled back on his original plans substantially.

Vice Admiral Jim Syring, director of the Pentagon agency in charge of developing the missile defence system, said it was an incredible accomplishment.

The Pentagon is still incorporating engineering upgrades to a missile interceptor that has yet to be fully tested in realistic conditions.

North Korea has also tested shooting multiple missiles in an effort to misdirect US defenses.

The target was launched from Kwajalein Atoll in the central Pacific Ocean and the interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

According to its website, the MDA’s mission is to “develop, test, and field an integrated, layered ballistic missile defense system to defend the United States” and “friends against all range of enemy ballistic missiles”. Tuesday’s test involved a enormous floating radar dish in the Pacific, called the X-Band radar, to help target the missile.