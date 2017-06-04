United States shoots down mock ICBM with interceptor rocket

Based on intelligence estimates of the progress of North Korea and Iran’s missile programs, GMD and other systems put the U.S. at least three years ahead of the potential ballistic missile threats from those two countries, Syring said in a press briefing May 31.

In a statement, agency said it was the first live-fire test against a simulated ICBM for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) missile program, managed by Boeing Co., and hailed it as an “incredible accomplishment”.

A ground-based interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and its exo-atmospheric kill vehicle intercepted and destroyed the target in a direct collision. The interceptor found its target hundreds of miles above the Earth.

In the words of Vice Admiral Jim Syring, who is Director of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, this test was a “critical milestone“. Multiple sensors, including Hawaii’s Sea-Based X-Band Radar in the Pacific Ocean, provided target acquisition and tracking data, according to the agency. “And I’m even more confident today after seeing the intercept test yesterday that we continue to be on that course”, Syring said.

“The US government plans to strengthen its missile defense to protect the mainland by deploying additional 8 interceptors in Alaska, bringing the total to 44 nationwide by the end of 2017”.

The much-anticipated test follows a series of successes and failures.

The kill vehicle, or external kill vehicle (EKV), is a almost two-metre-long device that is jettisoned from a ground-launched missile before colliding with the incoming ICBM.

Both 2010 and 2013 saw interceptor test failures. During the July 2013 test, the kill vehicle failed to separate from the booster rocket. Still, he noted it was only the second success in the last five intercept attempts since 2010. Only four of nine since 2002 have succeeded and two of four since 2008 ended in a hit.

A test failure would raise new questions about the defensive system. The GMD consists of a land-based, fire-control system and interceptor missiles created to strike ICBMs in flight outside the atmosphere.

Early last month, it test-fired what appeared to be its longest- range ballistic missile yet tested in a bid to bring the United States mainland within reach.

Ultimately, while the GMD’s interceptor scored a roaring success against a test fire, missile defense can’t be counted on to protect the United States from enemies overseas. Physicist Laura Grego of the Union of Concerned Scientists wrote on her blog on May 19 that maritime navigation warnings suggested the interception test was for a missile with a range of 5,800 km.

The latest test cost close to 250 million US dollars, and Pentagon has not ruled out more tests in the near future.

The ICBM target for the MDA test, on the launch pad at the Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll.