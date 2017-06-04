United States ‘will hit green targets’ despite Trump decision

While the executive branch of the USA government speaks on behalf of our nation in matters of foreign affairs, it does not determine many aspects of whether and how the United States takes action on climate change.

THE FACTS: This study was paid for by two groups that have long opposed environmental regulation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Council for Capital Formation.

“President Trump may not wish to carry the mantle of responsibility to our planet, but we can still do our part”, Mitchell said.

“We think the Paris Accord reflects the widest agreement of the worldwide community with regards to climate change, and parties should cherish this hard-won outcome”, Hua Chunying, ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson said at the regular ministry briefing on Friday.

Renewable energy targets and plans to reduce emissions are in states which are home to more than 200 million Americans.

The favourable long-term trends in the costs of renewables and energy efficiency are clear. Renewable energy jobs have nearly doubled over the last 5 years.

The healthier alternative would create more jobs and reduce the dependence on fossil fuels, which pollute the environment.

Protests against President Trump’s decision to pull the USA out of Paris accord.

Trump said: The GCF could obligate the U.S.to commit tens of billions of dollars.

Often when we discuss climate change, we focus on individual actions or nebulous wishes for “regulating big businesses“. Trump could have declared the Paris Agreement a treaty, which would require the ratification in the Senate, where USA involvement would die a slow death at the hands of fossil fuel industry-financed politicians.

A top atmospheric scientist at the U.N.’s weather agency said Friday that the “worst-case scenario” caused by the planned USA pullout from the Paris climate deal would be a further 0.3-degree Celsius (0.5 Fahrenheit) rise in global temperatures by 2100. They are working together to achieve a low carbon economy, and to make 2020 the year that global greenhouse gas emissions will have peaked. There has never been an intention for the GCF to be a $100 billion fund.

“It is now more important than ever for cities to act and be advocates for minimizing the effects of climate change”. It has the potential to make social inequality, starvation and the refugee crisis even more acute…

A decision by President Trump to pull the U.S. out of the world’s first comprehensive agreement on tackling climate change and seek renegotiated terms “fair” to America has drawn widespread global condemnation.

And almost every other country has backed the agreements.

“We don’t want other countries laughing at us anymore and they won’t”, Trump declared. Care2′s Manager of Organizing, Aaron Viles, is urging state and local lawmakers to keep the tenants of the accord.

Declaring their “regret” at Mr Trump’s move, President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said they remain committed to the “irreversible” accord and regard it as “a cornerstone in the co-operation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change”.

The diplomat from Fiji stated that the current inhabitants of the planet must think of a safe future for those who will succeed them, the objective that guides the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the 2030 Agenda.