United States withdrawal from Paris agreement may not take effect until 2020

China and Europe pledged on Friday to unite to save what German Chancellor Angela Merkel called “our Mother Earth”, standing firmly against President Donald Trump’s decision to take the United States out of the Paris climate change pact.

The agreement also allowed for poorer countries to be financially supported by richer nations.

After the US withdrawal from the Paris deal sparked pledges of money and solidarity, Figueres said via Twitter Friday, “Thank you Trump”. In recent years, in fact, it has worked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

According to a report in The New York Times, a group of mayors, governors, companies and university presidents are planning to submit a plan to the United Nations that would outline how they would meet greenhouse gas emission targets as stipulated by the deal.

“The pledge aims to fill a significant funding gap that comes as a result of President Donald Trump’s announced withdrawal from the Paris agreement and proposed steep budget cuts for global programs, including on climate”, the Bloomberg Philanthropies statement reads. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, Trump said. In the African country of Mali, many see global warming as the reason for a protracted drought. “And they won’t be”.

What happens to the USA now that it has withdrawn?

“There’s no sugarcoating it: this is one of the most reckless and reprehensible decisions ever made by a USA president”.

“There is nothing to renegotiate here”, European Union climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete told reporters in Brussels.

Russian Federation is the world’s biggest crude oil producer and its fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Only two other countries had previously rejected the accord: Nicaragua – which felt the deal did not go far enough in cutting emissions – and Syria.

She added that the global climate would “survive” Trump’s maximum presidential term of eight years.

Ever the showman, the 70-year-old Trump gave his decision a reality TV-style tease, refusing to indicate his preference either way until his announcement.

“Any long-term investment is going to have to consider the world after Trump”. Several large oil companies including Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell had urged Trump not to withdraw.

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory councils after Trump’s move.

“That was done in the absence of the Paris agreement”, Tillerson said.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment. A weakening of those standards might help sell more SUVs to US consumers, but automakers still have to design and build electric and other fuel-efficient cars to meet mileage standards in California, China, Europe and elsewhere, Lindland said. “On climate, blame the Trump administration, not the people of the United States”, she said.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan has joined almost 100 other mayors from across the U.S.as part of the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda.