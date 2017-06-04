Urban “heat islands” seen doubling city costs for climate change

Planting trees, and replacing dark coloured roads and pavements in towns and cities would lower the temperature in towns and and cities by as much as 2°C.

These heat islands form when heat-trapping materials, like concrete and asphalt, replace natural surfaces like grass and water.

The global research team analyzed 1,692 cities around the world and found that the future costs of climate change jumped 2.6 times when they took the heat island effect into account, compared with running the model as if warming was evenly distributed around the planet.

The research team carried out a cost-benefit analysis of different local policies for combating the urban heat island, such as cool pavements – created to reflect more sunlight and absorb less heat – cool and green roofs and expanding vegetation in cities.

Cities could lose up to 11 per cent of their economic output as the urban “heat island” effect intensifies global warming, economists have warned.

“For the worst-off city, losses could reach up to 10.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2100”. Cities, which contribute more carbon to climate change than anywhere else, will also get hit by rising temperatures most severely.

The real problem, according to the researchers, is that previous estimates haven’t considered what’s known as the urban heat island effect, which is what makes cities even hotter than they would otherwise be.

About 54 percent of the world’s population lives in cities, which cover just one percent of the Earth’s surface.

Climate economists have calculated that this will have added 2.08C to temperatures in… Cost-benefit analyses are presented of urban heat island mitigation options, including green and cool roofs and cool pavements.

Therefore the impact on cities – which has been neglected – is of huge importance. Throw in the heat generated by traffic and all the power it takes to keep a city running – including, ironically, all the air conditioners people need to stay cool – and cities end up multiple degrees hotter, as well as be more vulnerable to extreme heat waves. A big part of the reason in this discrepancy is the turning of urban areas into what the analyst-researchers call “heat islands”.

A lesser measure – changing just 20 per cent of roofs and pavements could save up to 12 times what they cost to install and maintain, and reduce air temperatures by about 0.8°C, he said.

The authors – from the University of Sussex in the UK, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México and Vrije University Amsterdam – say their new research is significant because so much emphasis is placed on tackling global climate change, while they show that local interventions are as, if not more, important.

“The focus has been so long on global climate change that we forgot about the local effects”, co-author Richard Tol, economics professor at the University of Sussex, England, said.

‘We show that city-level adaptation strategies to limit local warming have important economic net benefits for nearly all cities around the world’.