US climate decision to negatively impact financing green tech: Latvian ministry

Like Musk, many American corporate leaders favored keeping the United States in the agreement – which was reached in Paris in 2015 and signed by almost 200 countries – by asking Trump in an open letter this week to reaffirm commitment to the accord.

Trump pulled the USA out of the non-binding deal, which obligated the country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.

Michael Bloomberg is pledging to fill a funding gap created by President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, offering up to $15 million to support the United Nations agency that helps countries implement the agreement. States can make a real difference here. There are many other examples.

“The United States has a terrific record on reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions”. Jerry Brown, a founding member of the Alliance. “This is an insane move by this president“, he said. They work to leave behind a clean environment for future generations.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron urged all their allies to speed up efforts to combat climate change and said they would do more to help developing countries adapt.

New York City is joined by several other American states and localities in vowing to uphold the previous American commitment to reach the goals laid out in the Paris agreements. The statement is short, simple, and clear.

“We will continue to lead”.

According to the CITEPA research institute, America’s renewable energy sector in America employed some 800,000 people in 2016 – almost five times more than the fossil-fuel sector.

The agreement’s signatories aim to keep global warming below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) of preindustrial levels this century, with the more ambitious goal of keeping that warming to below 2.7 degrees F (1.5 degrees C). We will increase our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, create a clean energy economy, and stand for environmental justice.

This all illustrates the key point – as far as the climate is concerned, what matters is not what Trump says or does, but how the rest of America and the rest of the world responds, both politically and practically.

In a long Facebook post, DiCaprio termed the US President’s action as “discouraging” and ask the world to challenge those who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths.

“As you know, China did not have to take any steps of compliance until 2030″. Two of the governors who signed this are Republicans, so they can be pressured.

The environmental and scientific communities were also among those to react with dismay, with United Kingdom environmental law firm ClientEarth’s chief executive James Thornton describing the move as an “act of vandalism”.