US decision to leave Paris deal a ‘major disappointment’

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who was among 12 mayors invited to take part in the 2015 Paris Climate Summit, said she’s disappointed and angry. “If we can, great”.

Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto, who has expressed doubt about the effectiveness of the Paris accord without US participation, separately told a press conference, “I am very disappointed, plus a little angry as (Trump) has turned his back on the wisdom of human beings”.

“It fails to live up to our environmental ideals”, Trump said of the accord. “As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States“.

With Trump’s action, the United States will walk away from almost every nation in the world on one of the pressing global issues of the 21st century.

The backlash from leaders of large USA corporations contrasts with Trump’s statements saying the agreement’s restrictions would hurt American jobs and businesses.

The mayor of Paris also criticized Trump’s move Thursday as “a dramatic and unpopular mistake” to withdraw from the deal.

North Dakota’s congressional delegation also said they would have rather seen a renegotiation of the deal rather than a full withdrawal. Obama, however, praised the agreement as a global effort to “protect the world we leave to our children”.

“The world needs to know that President Trump does not speak for all Americans”. We remain steadfastly committed to the sustainability, carbon and energy goals that we have set as a company. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., tweeted.

In addition to the USA, only two other countries – Syria and Nicaragua – are not part of the Paris agreement.

The Paris Agreement, spearheaded by Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, and signed by 195 countries in April 2016, aims to fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions and limiting global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius.

Apple, Starbucks, Gap, Nike, Adidas, L’Oreal and Monsanto all voiced their support for the Paris deal.

“With an innovative, market-based energy strategy we can both reduce emissions and create jobs here at home“, Reichert said in a statement.

“Tonight the United States has turned its back on the world, but France will not turn its back on Americans”, he said.