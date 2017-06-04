US defense chief turns up heat on N. Korea, China

North Korea is accelerating its push to acquire a nuclear-armed missile capable of threatening the United States and other nations, and the US regards this as a “clear and present danger”, Mattis said.

The US and Australia have been urging China to put diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea to end its missile program amid fears Pyongyang’s long-range missiles could one day hit the US or Australia. An Australian questioner asked, in light of Trump’s abandonment of an worldwide trade deal known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and his withdrawal from the Paris climate deal, “why should we not fret that we are present at the destruction of” a global rules-based order?

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s annual defence summit here, Mattis called North Korea’s nuclear programme and ballistic missile tests as the “most urgent threat” to peace and stability, Efe news reported.

It’s a response to North Korea’s ballistic missile tests, which the country has been ramping up in recent months in spite of a United Nations resolution banning them.

“The Trump administration is encouraged by China’s renewed commitment to work with the worldwide community toward denuclearisation”, Mattis said.

“Japan is “further deepening cooperation and coordination” with the Trump administration”, Inada added.

Pyongyang on Monday test-fired another rocket, the latest in a series of launches and atomic tests that have ratcheted up tensions over its quest to develop weapons capable of hitting the United States – something Trump has said “won’t happen”.

Ms Bishop said there was no doubt Mr Trump had changed the dynamics of the discussion, and warned China it was not in its interests to have a nuclear weaponised North Korea.

In his speech to the Shangri-La Dialogue, sponsored by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Mattis sought to balance his hopeful comments on China with sharp criticism of what he called Beijing’s disregard for international law by its “indisputable militarization” of artificial islands in disputed areas of the South China Sea.

“We are still trying to figure out his (Trump’s) policy in our region”, said Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

China’s claims in the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year, are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

It has rapidly built reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes and other equipment.Summit delegates were clearly anguished by the South China Sea issue and Trump’s intentions.

“In short, the rules-based regional order is under challenge”, she said. Another wondered if he could be trusted given his “America First” pronouncements.

“Like it or not, we’re part of the world”, he said. “So we will still be there and we will be there with you”.

Mattis was repeatedly asked about Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate pact.

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Saturday said she supported the steps Washington has taken in response to an uptick in missile and nuclear testing by the rogue state. In his speech, Mattis said the USA will stick to its treaty commitments to South Korea.

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said delegates were generally reassured.

“The United States is a longtime Pacific power”, she said.

“The nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula keeps fermenting and remains complicated and unresolved”, he said. He added, however, that countries must “contribute sufficiently to their own security”.

After meeting with President Xi Jinping in April, Trump, who once accused China of “raping” the U.S., praised its leader as a “good man”, saying it would be inappropriate to pressure Beijing while Washington is seeking its help with Pyongyang.

The U.N. Security Council on Friday expanded targeted sanctions against North Korea after its repeated missile tests, adopting the first such resolution agreed by the United States and China since Trump took office.