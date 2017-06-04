US election hackers could have been from anywhere: Putin

While Putin sounded bullish, analysts say that Russia’s growth remains fragile and the creaking economy is in serious need of major reforms if it is to avoid long-term stagnation.

Pressed by Kelly to explain the Russian “fingerprints” described by the combined intelligence agencies’ declassified report, Putin sneered that the IP addresses the report attributed to Russian hackers could’ve been rigged by anyone to blame Russia.

“Can you imagine something like that in the midst of a political battle!”

When pressed on what he made of us intelligence officials suggesting that he had personally issued orders for hackers to smear the campaign of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Putin demurred. When asked about the meetings between Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and members of Trump’s campaign team, Putin appeared frustrated and defensively laughed off the allegations. “Trump’s team was more efficient during the election campaign”.

‘Could you imagine something like that? It reminds me of anti-Semitism’.

Notably, Putin has never denied the election was hacked-he’s just offered up two inane theories on back-to-back days that curiously happen to track Trump’s explanation, although one of those explanations does implicate a Russian.

Russia’s relations with the West have slumped to their lowest point since the end of the Cold War due to the crisis in Ukraine and differences over Syria. Bipartisan congressional investigations are continuing as well. Several of President Donald Trump’s close aides, including his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, will be questioned over their Russian links. Putin, who addressed the session before Modi, also spoke of Russia’s attractiveness for investors, pointing out the technological advancements of its youth. For his part, Cohen told ABC News on Tuesday that he “declined the invitation to participate, as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad, and not capable of being answered”. Former FBI Director James Comey, who was sacked by President Trump earlier this month, is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week about possible undue influence that was exerted concerning the ongoing federal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

And in January, days before Trump took office, the United States intelligence community concluded that Putin had ordered an “influence campaign” aimed at hurting Trump’s rival, Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.

Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his May 9 firing by President Donald Trump. Following Comey’s ouster from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, it was reported that Trump had asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty.

“We are getting out, but we are starting to negotiate and we’ll see if we can make a deal that’s fair”, Trump said at the White House.