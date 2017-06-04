US eliminated from U-20 World Cup quarterfinals in extra-time thriller

It took just six minutes of extra time for the first goal to arrive as Adalberto Penaranda put Venezuela 1-0 up.

The Venezuelan defense was stingy once again, keeping the US off the scoreboard until the 117th minute, when Jeremy Ebobisse’s header off a long free kick floated in off the far post to make the score 2-1 and give the USA some life.

The U.S. won its group and was riding high after a 6-0 domination of New Zealand in the round of 16. Three members of the roster also participated in the 2015 U-20 FIFA World Cup: Palmer-Brown, Tottenham’s Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Arsenal’s Gedion Zelalem, who suffered a tournament-ending knee injury in the team’s opening match.

Sergio Cordova almost opened the scoring for Venezuela in the 20th minute, and for a few moments, it looked like that would actually be the case. When it wasn’t the woodwork, Klinsmann came through once more with another two big saves in the span of five second-half minutes to deny Cordova and Chacon. The U.S. side struggled to maintain attacking possession, giving Venezuela repeated opportunities. And his day didn’t get any better in the second half, as he got kicked in the head by defender Jose Velasquez to open a cut on the side of his head that required a full head bandage.

That pattern continued, with a missed clearance rebounding off Klinsmann and Justen Glad making a vital clearance before Venezuela could score in the 72nd minute.

The U.S. Under-20 national team knew Sunday’s task was an extremely hard one, and it took exactly one minute to realize just how hard.

The Americans found their legs late behind the energy of substitutes Ebobisse and Lagos Kunga.

Erik Palmer-Brown nearly snatched victory for the Americans but he failed to properly connect with a header, which proved to be the final touch of the 90 minutes. But the referee went to his video assistant referee, and a Venezuela player was judged to have been offside in the buildup, handing the US a lifeline.

Although the South Americans dominated large portions of the match, the United States of America had a chance to win the match on the final play of regulation when captain Erik Palmer-Brown couldn’t direct a header on target from six yards out with the goal at his mercy.

But Ebobisse popped a header up and over goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez to make things interesting late.

Both teams won their respective groups in the first stage of the competition, although Venezuela look like a risky beast thus far in the contest considering they’re yet to even concede a goal.