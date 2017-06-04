US evangelical green groups pan Trump’s climate accord exit

When asked, Spicer said “I have not had an opportunity to have that discussion” with Trump. A weakening of those standards might help sell more SUVs to US consumers, but automakers still have to design and build electric and other fuel-efficient cars to meet mileage standards in California, China, Europe and elsewhere, Lindland said. The main road to the US Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia, the world’s largest naval base, experiences chronic flooding, and electric and water utilities supporting the base are threatened every time the waters rise.

Another prominent chief executive, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co, criticized Trump’s decision, but suggested in a statement on Friday that he would not step down from Trump’s business group.

American presidents used to be praised for keeping promises.

A bilateral climate agreement in 2014 between the world’s two biggest emitters, China and the USA, helped pave the road to Paris by building political will for the hard-fought climate pact.

Merkel embraced the actions of American companies and states that determined to carry out plans to safeguard the environment.

Implicitly, the central premise of Trump’s speech was that a group of foreign countries is engaged in some sort of conspiracy to prevent the United States from developing according to its abilities and will – and that the United States will now do whatever it wants, without taking the interests of the rest of the world into account. “We will travel it together”.

The U.S. Climate Alliance was formed by the governors of California, Washington, and NY just hours after Trump announced on Thursday that he will pull the United States out of the global climate accord.

‘We certainly do not support the withdrawal of the USA from the Paris agreement, ‘ said Erwan Monier, a lead researcher at the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, and one of the study’s authors.

Over the course of the day, Baker’s office said the governor was able to connect with Scott and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one of the founding members of the U.S. Climate Alliance.

The governors of four New England states including two Republicans are joining a bipartisan coalition of states committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Nicaragua and Syria are the only countries not party to the Paris accord; the former says it is not ambitious enough.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston said he opposed Trump’s decision. But the evangelical environmentalists said the decision was out of line with Biblical priorities because it would degrade the environment and hurt the poor. Communities across the United States and around the world are already experiencing the impacts.

Montreal’s mayor isn’t the only politician to speak out about Trump’s announcement. They both appeared on Fox News. Air quality is so bad that one can not see the sun for days on end in numerous country’s mega cities.

Days after the question was first posed, the White House still will not answer if Trump believes that climate change is a hoax. Mr Trump is playing to his constituency, saying: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”. As has been noted several places, there was not a single question about climate change in any of 2016’s three presidential debates, with the only mention voluntarily raised by Hillary Clinton.

In Trump’s speech announcing the planned withdrawal of the USA from the Paris Agreement, the president said: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”.

On Thursday, the leaders of France, Germany, and Italy issued a joint statement rejecting Trump’s assertion that he would renegotiate the climate accords.

The Paris accord, reached by almost 200 countries in 2015, was meant to limit global warming to 2 degrees or less by 2100, mainly through country pledges to cut carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. I am not a great believer in man-made climate change.