WASHINGTON, D.C.: Russian President Vladimir Putin said hackers trying to influence last year’s USA election could have been from anywhere, questioning findings by American intelligence that Russia was behind the operation, according to an interview aired Friday.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said Friday that it is Ambassador Sergei Kislyak’s duty to maintain contacts with various people in Washington.

Vladimir Putin has clarified an earlier claim that “patriotic” hackers could have meddled in the 2016 US presidential election, suggesting that American hackers could have sabotaged the results and used Russian Federation as a scapegoat.

“It was true information, was it so important who leaked it?” he said.

With particular scorn, Putin scoffed at the USA focus on the Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of Trump’s team, saying that the envoy was merely doing his job.

Putin attributed the accusations of Russian interference to the Democrats’ anger over losing the vote, adding that Trump won because he has been more successful in his campaign.

Asked specifically if Kislyak had agreed with members of Trump’s team on lifting anti-Russian sanctions, Putin denied that any such deal was made.

“What else the ambassador is supposed to do? We didn’t even start negotiations”.

“NATO was established as a Cold War instrument in the fight against the Soviet Union”, Putin said through a translator. “It will if it leads to NATO’s breakup, but we aren’t seeing any such breakup yet”.

Putin offered his reaction to Trump’s decision to pull out from the global Paris accord seeking to curb climate change.

He underlined the importance of the Paris climate accord, but noted that it’s a framework agreement offering broad room for maneuver for each signatory nation. In fact, he said that US hackers could have been the ones to frame Russian Federation. “They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russian Federation”.