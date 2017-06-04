US markets hit record highs after Paris withdrawal, jobs data

Gov. Charlie Baker and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, two of the four Republican governors in New England, announced late Friday afternoon that they would join a coalition of states committed to fulfilling the tenets of the Paris Climate Agreement despite President Trump’s decision this week to withdraw from the global pact. Additionally, 83 mayors have signed the Climate Mayors Agreement, similarly with the goal of independently reducing carbon emissions. On Thursday, almost 90 mayors said they would uphold its goals.

United States billionaire Michael Bloomberg has put his money where his mouth is by offering US$15 million to the United Nations to help tackle climate change.

By making a decision that opinion polls find is deeply unpopular, and likely undercuts the United States as a leader of the modern world order, Trump has brought upon himself an worldwide backlash. While Webb considers himself a conservative on many issues, he said he is not a Trump supporter.

“We at Under Armour are disappointed by the Administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement as climate change continues to threaten our planet, our cities and our economies”, Plank said. Almost 100 so-called Climate Mayors signed the letter to Trump. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”.

China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, but also the world’s largest investor in renewable energies. We will buy and create more demand for electric cars and trucks.

Under the Paris accord, the USA sent some $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund that is guided by the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change – the body that coordinates global climate policy.

“They weren’t doing enough and America was carrying the load, so I think by negotiating a better deal, hopefully we can get a better result for our country and the world”. “It’s hugely disappointing to everybody”.

“With or without the federal government, the city of Lauderhill has been doing our part to alleviate the problems related to climate change and helping the environment”, he said.

“We have a lot of momentum in the U.S.to continue the fight at the state and city level”, said Heurtel. The school noted yesterday that the number cited by Trump is “misleading” because it measures the Paris agreement’s incremental impact over a previous Copenhagen agreement, and that it assumes the countries will not strengthen their commitments to fighting climate change after 2030.