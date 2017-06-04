But Dubke, during his short stint in the White House was so behind-the-scenes as to seem totally nonexistent. He told Politico that he wanted to go back to Black Rock Group, his communications and public affairs firm.

It’s unclear whether other staff moves are imminent.

Pictures show him laughing with the two Russians in that meeting – probably laughing at how he has just revealed classified information to the Russian government – a government that is not friendly to us, and apparently has so much stuff on Trump that Trump will do anything they ask him to do. “I have total confidence in him”.

Tuesday’s resignation by Mike Dubke, President Trump’s communications director, in the midst of a rumored staff shake-up suggest the White House may see the current imbroglio as more of a messaging problem then a national security question.

Dubke took the White House Communication Director role in February in order to help relieve Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who at that time was working double, crafting the message and delivering it to the press.

“I’m going to read you a list of White House officials who sometime speak for the Trump administration”, the poll question asked.

But it’s not the first such anecdote to come out of Spicer’s trip overseas – he was also left out of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, ostensibly due to space constraints. More attorneys with deep experience in Washington investigations are expected to be added, along with crisis communication experts, to help the White House in the weeks ahead.

Spicer was asked on Tuesday whether Trump knew about reported efforts by Kushner in December to set up a back channel for communications with Russian Federation. Spicer discussed ongoing possible connections to Jared Kushner and Russians, the president’s global trip, and other topics. The person wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss private policy deliberations and insisted on anonymity.

Kushner failed to disclose meetings during the transition period with Russian officials and the head of a state-linked bank under USA sanctions on forms used to obtain the clearance. The official said Kushner was eager to share what he knows with Congress and other investigators.

Has Russia already won – without even firing an actual live round, by influencing our election and therefore getting their own people ensconced in the White House?

But some of the sources close to Spicer warned that scuttlebutt about impending shakeups has been a feature of Trump’s tenure in the White House since the beginning, and yet little has actually shaken up. The notion that such a key Trump aide was more trusting of Russian Federation than the American government is nothing short of chilling.

Trump posted a tweet Tuesday saying “we have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation & military”.

The poll surveyed 1,002 adults in the US, and it was conducted over the phone from May 13 to May 17 (though no interviews were conducted on May 14).