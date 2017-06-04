US Missile Test A Success!: What it Means for Keeping America Safe

The Pentagon successfully shot down an intercontinental ballistic missile using its own upgraded long-range interceptor missile on Tuesday in what was widely seen as a test of U.S. ability to counter a North Korean missile launch.

Syring said the test demonstrated that the USA had a “capable, credible deterrent” against a “very real” threat.

Washington Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, congratulated the Missile Defense Agency for a successful test but sounded a note of caution that “much work remains to be done to ensure we have a reliable and effective system”.

The test conducted by troops of the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base cost $244 million.

Philip E. Coyle is a former head of the Pentagon’s test and evaluation office and a senior fellow at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

That’s why missile defense advocates argue that the USA must continue working on a system that can defend US allies in Asia and North America against potential launches; program critics argue it’s a boondoggle whose failures have already proved it can’t be trusted in the event of a crisis. “Based on its testing record, we can not rely upon this missile defense program to protect the United States from a North Korean long-range missile”.

While a handy demonstration that interception is feasible in the right conditions, it’s only a step along the way in America’s long program to try and build a credible ICBM defense.

“The track record of the ballistic missile defense system in these tests is mixed, but the Pentagon says the hit shows that it’s making progress”.

The US military says it has intercepted a mock-up of an intercontinental ballistic missile in a first-of-its-kind test that comes amid concerns over North Korea’s weapons program. North Korea was not specifically mentioned.

But the interceptors, based in California and Alaska, would be overwhelmed by a full-scale attack from countries like Russian Federation or China, which could fire dozens of missiles at a time.

Davis played down the need for a successful test ahead of time.

In Tuesday’s test, an interceptor missile was launched from Vandenberg and intercepted a simulated threat missile over the Pacific Ocean launched from Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

“Initial indications are that the test met its primary objective, but program officials will continue to evaluate system performance based upon telemetry and other data obtained during the test”, said the USA military statement.

The test was a major challenge because an intercontinental ballistic missile flies faster than a shorter-range missile.