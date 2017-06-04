US praises Modi’s call for freedom of navigation for peace

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis on Saturday criticised China’s actions in the South China Sea, saying Beijing showed “contempt” for other nations’ interests.

USA defence secretary James Mattis said at the Asia Security Summit in Singapore on Saturday that regional stability was being undermined by Beijing’s programme of building artificial islands and military facilities in the South China Sea.

In a keynote address on Friday night at the security summit in Singapore, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull went straight to rising anxiety in the region over China’s increasing power and the militarisation of islands within the vital trading route of the South China Sea.

“On the South China Sea issue, China puts forward and supports a ‘dual-track approach, ‘ namely peacefully resolving disputes through negotiation and consultation by countries directly concerned and jointly upholding peace and stability in this region by China and ASEAN countries”.

Outlining India’s principled position on the dispute over the South China Sea, Modi in his address at the 11th East Asia Summit (EAS) in September previous year had said “the threat or use of force” to resolve would complicate matters affecting peace and stability.

Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims.

China has rapidly built reefs into artificial islands which are capable of hosting military planes.

Both areas are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources.

The ministers who attended a roundtable discussion yesterday also noted the recent spate of terror attacks, acknowledging that terrorism is a global threat that would likely worsen with the return of foreign fighters to their own countries and enhanced linkages between terror groups.

She also called on the U.S. and Japan to respect Beijing’s stance over Taiwan, and the United States to stop deploying Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system in South Korea, which China deemed as a threat to its national security. “We believe the United States can engage China diplomatically and economically to ensure our relationship is beneficial not only to the United States and China, but also to the region and to the world”, he added.

