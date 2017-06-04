US praises PM Modi’s call for freedom of navigation for peace

US Defense Secretary James Mattis has said he looks forward to Thailand’s return to democracy and to expand military cooperation with the country.

Regarding navigation in the South China Sea, the senior Chinese military official said, “I think freedom of navigation can’t equate to close-in surveillance”, highlighting that freedom of navigation has never been a problem in the South China Sea.

“At the same time, we encourage them to actively seek out opportunities and partnerships with other like-minded nations, and we do the same, to sustain and maintain the peace”, Mr Mattis said during a speech at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday.

So far, China has signed more than 23,000 bilateral agreements and more than 400 multilateral agreements with related parties in the world, and China is also a member of all specialized agencies in the United Nations, which demonstrates that China is a country that abides by, supports and defends global and regional rules, He Lei said.

Beijing’s approach is different not only in terms of the nature of weaponization on the artificial islands, Mattis said, but for “China’s disregard for worldwide law, it’s contempt for other nation’s interests and its efforts to dismiss nonadversarial resolution of issues”.

Lieutenant General He Lei reiterated that China will always follow the path of peaceful development, Xinhua reported.

“International rules should be the rules that are accepted by most countries, or the ones that represent the interests of most countries in the world”.

The two leaders urged “all parties” involved in the South China Sea dispute to implement their “international legal obligations in good faith” and refrain from actions that would escalate tensions, such as the militarisation of disputed features. Beijing also has bitter exchanges with Tokyo over territorial claims in the East China Sea. Beijing ratified the convention in 1996.

The Department of State and some U.S. think tanks were quick to point out that Prime Minister Phuc was the first ASEAN leader to visit the White House since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

For his part Mattis on Saturday pledged the U.S. would stay engaged on North Korea, calling Kim Jong Un regime’s missile program “a clear and present danger”.

Phuc said ties between Vietnam and the USA have undergone significant upheavals in history, but they have also improved a lot.

Without elaborating, the defense secretary said countries are working on new, enhanced sanctions and diplomatic efforts to put more pressure on North Korea.

A participant from China asked Mattis if there had been any change to the US’ “one China” policy, saying that it was unusual for the United States to express its intentions to strengthen defense links with Taiwan on such an occasion. “Ultimately we believe that China will come to recognize North Korea as a strategic liability and not an asset”.

While relations between Pyongyang and Beijing have grown increasingly frayed in recent years under the administration of Kim Jong-Un, China is still North Korea’s biggest ally and supporter. And calls for a tougher response from Beijing are growing at home.