US President Donald Trump pulling US out of Paris climate deal

“He has concerns about this accord because of its potential impact on job creation here in the USA, and he will closely review any decision the president makes on this issue”, Smith said in a statement sent to The Vindicator.

Pence introduced Trump in the Rose Garden Thursday.

Several US media including CNN, CBS, ABC and Politico also reported that the White House was expected to announce a withdrawal from the 2015 accord once details of the process have been worked out.

“It is absolutely essential that the world implements the Paris Agreement [on climate change] – and that we fulfil that duty with increased ambition”, he emphasised, recalling the ground-breaking agreement that entered into force last November. “I think it is very important that the American government stays engaged, but this is not the end of the world”, he said.

Trump promised during his 2016 campaign that he’d withdraw the United States from the deal.

A USA decision to withdraw from the accord could further alienate American allies in Europe already wary of Trump and call into question US leadership and trustworthiness on one of the world’s leading issues.

According to those briefed, Trump will argue that the Paris pact is a bad deal for American workers and was poorly negotiated by the Obama administration.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked White House press secretary Sean Spicer if Trump believes that human activity contributes to global warming.

During Trump’s overseas trip last week, European leaders pressed him to keep the U.S.in the pact.

Trump should follow through on his commitment and withdraw from an agreement that would do nothing to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions.

Earlier, a group of 22 Republican Senators including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a letter urged Trump to withdraw from the agreement.

The President’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement harms our island state most of all.

A decision is supposed to come this week on whether the United States will remain in the Paris climate change deal.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian Federation “thinks highly” of the accords and there is no alternative to it. But he added that its implementation will not be as effective “without the key signatories”.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (nah-REN’-drah MOH’-dee) and Spain’s Mariano Rajoy (mah-ree-AH’-noh rah-HOY’) made the comments in a joint statement following talks in Madrid.

Guterres said addressing climate change was an economic necessity and highlighted the threat climate change posed to national security, noting that more than 24 million people in 118 countries were displaced by natural disasters in 2016, which is three times as many people as were displaced by conflict.

China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, responsible for nearly 30 per cent of global emissions in 2016 and recently recommitted to its Paris targets.

In a rare statement on his successor’s policies, Obama said: “Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future, I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got”.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has sent contradictory signals on the Paris deal – reflecting the different currents within his administration, both on climate change but also on the wider issue of America’s role in the world and its position on multilateralism.

“Details on just how exactly the U.S. will be withdrawing are still being worked out by a team that includes EPA administrator Scott Pruitt“, CBS News reported.

A USA withdrawal would remove the world’s second-largest emitter and almost 18 per cent of the globe’s present-day emissions from the agreement, presenting a severe challenge to its structure and raising questions about whether it would weaken the commitments of other nations.

White House aides have been divided on the question of staying or leaving the accord and had been deliberating on “caveats in the language” as late as Wednesday, one official said.

Meanwhile, African nations are protesting Trump’s decision. The president has been known to change his thinking on major decisions and tends to seek counsel from both inside and outside advisers, many with differing agendas, until the last minute.