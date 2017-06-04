US recognises India as major defence partner, says James Mattis

He also took an aim at China’s growing “militarisation” as he said that while North Korea is an urgent military threat, adding that one must not lose sight of other strategic challenges to regional peace and prosperity.

At the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, Hishammuddin had a slot to speak on the topic, “New Challenges For Crisis Management In The Asia-Pacific”, alongside Canada Minister of National Defence Harjit Singh Sajjan, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Pakistan Armed Forces, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat.

Mattis paraphrased former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, after a participant asked whether or not the world was witnessing the “destruction” of a rules-based order founded by the U.S. in the wake of World War II.

While Mattis explained that some Americans think the United States bears an “inordinate burden” on the global stage, he said American isolationism is a thing of the past. “We will still be there with you”, he said. But, the ” broader, more searching questions about USA engagement in Asia extend beyond the military realm, to include economics in particular”, still remain.

As expected, Mattis saved his harshest words for North Korea, calling its nuclear weapons program a threat to all, and taking the Kim Jong-un regime to task for its “long record of murder of diplomats, of kidnapping, killing of sailors, and criminal activity”. But he stressed that China must follow through on pledges to de-nuclearize the Korean Peninsula through pressure on Pyongyang.

These partners include China, with Mattis saying that the Trump administration is encouraged by its ” renewed commitment to work with the global community toward de-nuclearization, ” adding that he believed China will eventually see North Korea as a strategic liability and not an asset given its propensity for inciting disharmony.

Contradictory statements emerging from the Trump administration have made some long-time United States allies apprehensive, observed a former senior USA official. The ministers agreed on the importance of a healthy and constructive US-China relationship, noting that major powers could engage in common areas of cooperation to maintain regional peace and stability.

China sent a relatively low-level military delegation to attend the security conference in Singapore.

Qiyu Xu, a top official at the Army’s National Defense University, asked about strengthened defense ties between the U.S. and Taiwan, an island that Beijing views as a breakaway province from China.