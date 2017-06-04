US Senator Denies Misleading Seoul on THAAD as China Lodges Protest

Analysts say China opposes THAAD because it believes the advanced anti-missile radar system’s powerful radar gives the US and South Korea capability not only to spot ballistic missiles from North Korea, but to potentially look deep into China to monitor military activities.

South Korea’s civil society groups gathered outside the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Seoul on Wednesday to protest the unauthorised transportation of components of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system into the country.

Without disclosing the arrival date, the Defense Ministry scrambled to announce that it reported the additional launchers to Moon’s aides in a face-to-face briefing on June 2, only to have the Blue House denying the statement shortly afterward. Many of Moon’s supporters don’t want the system, which U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Seoul should pay for.

Yoon said, “President Moon was shocked at the Defense Ministry’s deliberate omission of this critical information ahead of US-S”.

The decision to deploy the system in South Korea was made by Moon’s conservative predecessor, Park Geun-hye, who was impeached and thrown out of office in a corruption scandal that engulfed South Korea’s business and political elite. Moon has nominated some of his own Cabinet members, but they haven’t formally taken office.

After the meeting in Singapore on the sidelines of Asia’s annual premier security forum, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, Inada told reporters that she had expressed concerns over North Korea’s nuclear arms program and the situation in the South China Sea, and both sides agreed to enhance defense cooperation.

Moon surprised the local media last week when his office said Tuesday that four Thaad launchers were “clandestinely brought in and stored in Korea” without his notice, prompting the president to order a thorough investigation into the delivery procedure.

On Thursday, the Blue House said the government will conduct a full-scale environmental study on Thaad’s deployment in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang.

Since the United States and South Korea reached a joint decision in July to deploy the anti-ballistic missile defense system, it has been a source of controversy.

North Korea has conducted three ballistic missile tests since Moon took office, maintaining its accelerated pace of missile and nuclear-related activities since the beginning of past year in defiance of United Nations sanctions and USA pressure.

The minsters were of the same opinion that the North’s nuclear tests and missile launches pose a “direct threat” to the world beyond the Korean Peninsula, according to Seoul’s defense ministry.