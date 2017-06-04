US states, cities and firms unite behind Paris accord

NY has become the latest American city to put into action its commitment to the Paris climate accord after Donald Trump signalled that the United States would drop out of the deal.

A majority of Americans in every state, or 69 percent of USA voters, believe the United States should participate in the agreement, according to a recent opinion poll carried out by Yale University’s program on climate change communication.

The rally in support of Trump’s decision was organized by the Fairfax County Republican Committee and the Republican Party of Virginia, and it was also touted by the Trump-Pence campaign.

New York City is joined by several other American states and localities in vowing to uphold the previous American commitment to reach the goals laid out in the Paris agreements.

“Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us”, Bloomberg said.

The New York Times says that in a draft letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Bloomberg wrote the U.S.

The newspaper says the unnamed group now includes 30 mayors, three governors, more than 80 university presidents and more than 100 businesses.

“If the U.S. drops out of the climate agreement… for European trade policy, this means that American production sites don’t need to abide by the climate goals”, Germany’s center-left chancellor candidate said on Thursday, speaking at the WDR Europa Forum in Berlin.

While U.N. officials stress that it could take several years before there is a proper understanding of the implications of a US withdrawal, they also say the deal was structured to require action at multiple levels of government, not just federal. “In order to achieve Paris in full and deliver a low emission, resilient and more secure future for every man, woman, and child, it is very encouraging to see that all actors reaffirm their willingness to work together”, Espinosa said.

Ahead of Trump’s announcement Thursday, other top CEOs in the US urged the president not to withdraw the USA from the Paris agreement, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Exxon CEO Darren Woods.